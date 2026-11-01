Welcome to What Lily Loves, a personal edit of the pieces, places, and ideas currently inspiring me. Think of it as your insider guide to what’s shaping my wardrobe and daily rituals. From standout finds and under-the-radar designers to shopping destinations, cultural hotspots—from restaurants and theatres to podcasts—here are the latest discoveries I’m loving.
The Designer Drop
Celine loafers
Celine
Aura Slippers
I recently invested in a pair of Celine’s classic Aura slippers, as I needed to fill a gap in my wardrobe for a pair of polished, everyday loafers with a slim enough shape to work with both trousers and dresses. Just in time for Christmas, Celine is now offering an exclusive in-store personalisation service, allowing you to customise your loafers by choosing the colour of the leather, the logo and additional details, such as delicate bows and more.
Spotlight On
TWP Opens in the Heart of Mayfair
New York-based label TWP has been quietly dressing America’s coolest women since it was founded in 2021 by industry veteran Trish Westcoat Pound. Now, she is bringing her cult label to the UK with the opening of her first store outside the US, on London’s Bruton Street. If you are drawn to mannish tailoring and elegant shirting, but still like to inject an element of playfulness and colour into your outfits, make sure TWP is on your radar. Trish’s daughter, Jillian, now oversees the brand’s visuals, which are always full of styling inspiration for your wardrobe, both present and future.
Shop my edit:
TWP Clothing
Isla Pintuck Trousers
TWP Clothing
Buckle Bunny Belt
TWP Clothing
Sequin Top
TWP Clothing
Coated Denim Jeans
TWP Clothing
Ponyhair A-Line Skirt
TWP Clothing
Austin Shirt
New In This Week
Black Stirrup Leggings
In the past, I’ve struggled to transition from my summer wardrobe to warmer winter outfits, but over the years, I’ve learnt to arm myself with wardrobe pieces that have interesting details and add another layer of interest. As I’ve said before, you’ll seldom see me dressed in black, but if I do wear it, there will always be a point of difference in the pieces I choose or a real wow piece, such as a Wardrobe NYC sculpted blazer. Black stirrup leggings continue to be my go-to trousers when looking for comfort and style. They’re super easy to style with ballet flats or heels and require minimal effort. Pair them with a funnel-neck sweater and trench coat for work, or add an oversized shirt and heels for dinner. And the best part? This season, there are more options than ever, including Heist’s compression leggings which are already in my basket and Mint Velvet’s pair, which is available in three lengths.
Shop my edit:
Self-Portrait
Stirrup Leggings
M&S Autograph
Stirrup Leggings
Massimo Dutti
Stirrup Trousers
Mint Velvet
Stirrup Leggings
Reformation
Stirrup Leggings
Heist Studios
Stirrup Leggings
On My Radar
Head to Milan and Step Into the Pradasphere
If you haven’t already had a chance to visit the newly refurbished Prada Galleria in Milan, then if you’re a Prada fan, I can tell you it’s worth booking a flight for. The project spans eight floors, with the highlight being the Pradasphere exhibition: a deep dive into the world and history of Prada, featuring iconic pieces from the archive. Having had a preview myself during Milan Fashion Week, I can tell you that you can get up close with some of the house’s most iconic pieces, discover the stories behind Miuccia Prada’s most memorable collections and even pass through a secret passageway that takes you straight into the Prada store for a spot of shopping before heading to Marchesi 1824 (of course) for a bite to eat.
Lily Russo-Bah joined Marie Claire UK as Fashion Director in 2024. With over 18 years of experience in fashion editorial and e-commerce across print and digital, she has delivered industry-leading editorial content, creative direction, and social strategy.
Lily is responsible for shaping and executing the magazine’s new fashion repositioning and content strategy. Her flair for trend spotting and distinctive editorial vision mean Marie Claire UK readers are always one step ahead of the game.
She is a passionate supporter of female empowerment, diversity and sustainability and in her new role she is thrilled to be able to support female founders, to highlight the diverse talent in the fashion industry and to give a platform to brands making a positive social impact in the world.