Olivia Munn’s Swing Trench Is the Rainy-Weather Layer That Adds Ladylike Polish to Every Outfit

A practical, feminine and stylish solution to downpour dressing

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Olivia Munn trench coat boots outfit
(Image credit: Getty Images/Marie Claire)
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Just when you thought you’d seen every iteration of the trusty trench coat—floor-length cuts, denim designs, leather takes and balloon-sleeves—along comes Olivia Munn in her Nour Hammour swing-coat trench. Marie Claire’s Fashion Director Lily Russo-Bah, who bought into this flattering piece weeks ago, explains the allure and outlines your options.

What separates this coat from the traditional trench is the voluminous, less structured shape. It’s soft, feminine, and adds a skirt-like movement that is exaggerated when you walk. Plus, the aversion to the typical trench belt makes it feel less formal, as well as ensuring that styling it over even casual, bulky-knit outfits is satisfyingly simple.

For Munn, an all-black ensemble of straight-leg trousers, knee-high boots and a high-neck knit, gives a professional feel. But you have options here: jeans and trainers; a dress and boots; or a skirt and ballet flats all make for appealing pairings. Treat the coat as your lead vocalist, and the look underneath as your backing track.

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Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
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Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 