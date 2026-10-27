Olivia Munn’s Swing Trench Is the Rainy-Weather Layer That Adds Ladylike Polish to Every Outfit

What separates this coat from the traditional trench is the voluminous, less structured shape. It’s soft, feminine, and adds a skirt-like movement that is exaggerated when you walk. Plus, the aversion to the typical trench belt makes it feel less formal, as well as ensuring that styling it over even casual, bulky-knit outfits is satisfyingly simple.
For Munn, an all-black ensemble of straight-leg trousers, knee-high boots and a high-neck knit, gives a professional feel. But you have options here: jeans and trainers; a dress and boots; or a skirt and ballet flats all make for appealing pairings. Treat the coat as your lead vocalist, and the look underneath as your backing track.
Shop Olivia's Trench Coat Outfit
Nour Hammour
Jane Graceful coat
Even if you have a handful of trench coats already in your wardrobe, this oversized, swing-coat cotton trench offers something totally different: volume. Consider it more of a focal piece than an everyday staple.
COS
Merino Wool Blend Straight-Leg Trousers
We’re more and more straight-leg styles; a great choice to contrast with the coat’s volume.
Khaite
Simona Patent Leather Shoulder Bag
Munn’s exact bag looks like a Michael Kors Spring/Summer 27 design sampled straight from the runway. This patent Khaite shoulder is a strong alternative until it’s released.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Heel Boot
A knee-high boot is an autumn fail-safe, offering both polish and practicality.
Uniqlo
100% Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper
Munn proves that a statement coat can elevate even ultra-simple outfits. A black cashmere knit can be used as a base for so many looks and Uniqlo’s is great quality.
Saint Laurent
Sl 276 Mica Plump Cat-Eye Sunglasses
There aren’t many hours of sunlight to play with these days, but this cat-eye shape is so timeless it’s a year-round investment.
Shop more of our favourite trench coats
The White Company
Relaxed Draped Trench
Lily Russo-Bah has this The White Company trench in her wardrobe. Ditch the belt to make it feel more like Munn’s.
Sezane
Gabrio Coat
Nobodys Child
Camel Cord Detail Long Oversized Barn Coat
Free People
We the Free Drop Down Washed Funnel-Neck Trench
ALIGNE
Giselle Trench Coat
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