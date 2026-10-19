Welcome to What Lily Loves, a personal edit of the pieces, places, and ideas currently inspiring me. Think of it as your insider guide to what’s shaping my wardrobe and daily rituals. From standout finds and under-the-radar designers to shopping destinations, cultural hotspots—from restaurants and theatres to podcasts—here are the latest discoveries I’m loving.
The Designer Drop
Mulberry's Stevie Bag
Alongside Christopher Kane’s triumphant return to London Fashion Week as Creative Director at Mulberry, we also saw the launch of the Mulberry Stevie bag. If you’ve been a long-time Bayswater fan, then this one’s for you. From sleek black leather with tonal black hardware to a rich shade of purple, there’s a style to suit every taste and need. There’s also a larger size available if you need room for your laptop. If you’re looking to upgrade your everyday handbag, this is it.
Mulberry
Small Stevie Top Handle
Spotlight On
High Street Coats
Despite loving the heat, after four months of wall-to-wall sunshine, I, along with the rest of the climate-conscious humans on Earth, have been praying for rain. Well, safe to say, our prayers have been answered. Rain is on the cards for most of the week ahead, and temperatures have also taken a dive.
So, what better time to pull last season’s coats out of your wardrobe and look to fill any gaps or replace tired-looking favourites? From Mint Velvet’s faux-fur-trim trench to ME+EM’s sharp wool overcoat, there are plenty of great options that will put a spring in your step on a cold and grey morning.
Shop my edit:
COS
Tailored Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Coat
Massimo Dutti
100% Wool Long Coat With Scarf
H&M
Scarf-Detail Wool-Blend Coat
Uniqlo
Brown Wool Duffle Coat
ME+EM
Tailored Oversized Coat
Mint Velvet
Khaki Faux Fur Lined Parka Coat
New In This Week
Mytheresa
I love the British High Street, but there are some pieces in my wardrobe that I choose to invest in, especially for winter. I’m always refreshing the Mytheresa new-in page, as it has long been my go-to for investment footwear from brands such as Aeyde and Le Monde Beryl, accessories such as Déhanche belts and Khaite sunglasses, and a great edit of one of my favourite Australian labels, Alemais. If you’re looking to add some special pieces to your wardrobe, here are six items worthy of your attention (and your money).
Shop my edit:
Rotate
Leopard-Print Single-Breasted Coat
Alémais
Valentina Embellished Moiré Midi Skirt
Aeyde
Maris Leather Ankle Boots
Déhanche
Hollyhock Embellished Leather Belt
Agolde
Morgan Straight Dark Denim Jeans
Khaite
1997c Cat-Eye Sunglasses
On My Radar
Tim Walker’s Fairyland: Love and Legends
Legendary photographer Tim Walker celebrates queer identity, love and community in his latest exhibition, Fairyland, at the National Portrait Gallery. Known for his whimsical, fairytale-inspired imagery, Walker spent five years photographing queer activists, artists, performers and writers for the project, bringing together a collection of portraits and fantastical landscapes that explore LGBTQ+ culture and self-expression. Curated by Susanna Brown, the exhibition celebrates those challenging conventions and creating space for everyone to be themselves. A companion book features contributions from writers and LGBTQ+ advocates, including Travis Alabanza, Shon Faye and Joelle Taylor. And if you love a post-exhibition gift shop, there’s plenty of super-cool merch to be had, including T-shirts and a collaboration with Pandora, all perfect for Christmas gifts.
The exhibition is running from 9 October 2026 - 7 February 2027. Tickets are available to buy from the National Portrait Gallery website.
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Lily Russo-Bah joined Marie Claire UK as Fashion Director in 2024. With over 18 years of experience in fashion editorial and e-commerce across print and digital, she has delivered industry-leading editorial content, creative direction, and social strategy.
Lily is responsible for shaping and executing the magazine’s new fashion repositioning and content strategy. Her flair for trend spotting and distinctive editorial vision mean Marie Claire UK readers are always one step ahead of the game.
She is a passionate supporter of female empowerment, diversity and sustainability and in her new role she is thrilled to be able to support female founders, to highlight the diverse talent in the fashion industry and to give a platform to brands making a positive social impact in the world.