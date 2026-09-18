As a Fashion Director, I See Hundreds of New Collections—These Are the High-Street Drops and Investment Pieces I’d Spend My Money On This Week

Welcome to What Lily Loves, a personal edit of the pieces, places, and ideas currently inspiring me. Think of it as your insider guide to what’s shaping my wardrobe and daily rituals. From standout finds and under-the-radar designers to shopping destinations, cultural hotspots—from restaurants and theatres to podcasts—here are the latest discoveries I’m loving.
The Designer Drop
Dear Frances Alma Boots
Dear Frances
Alma Knee Boot
Every winter, I make sure I have a great pair of black knee-high boots in my wardrobe. I don’t mind investing in them, because they need to tick a lot of boxes. They have to be smart enough to wear to work and straight on to dinner, with a slight heel, while still being comfortable and durable enough to walk around London in and withstand the rain. And, crucially, they need to be tall enough in the leg. There is nothing less flattering than a knee-high boot that cuts off the calf prematurely. So, when I say it’s hard to beat the Dear Frances Alma boots, I don’t say so lightly.
Spotlight On
ME+EM Atelier Jewellery Collection
ME+EM has become a go-to for modern women looking for smart wardrobe additions, whatever the occasion, and recently launched its Atelier jewellery collection. Made in Florence by third-generation artisan Marco Casamonti, the family-run business has been going since the 1950s, and its hands-on approach means no design is too intricate. Each piece is 24kt gold-coated over a brass base and designed to last. Whether it’s an everyday necklace to update office outfits or day-to-night earrings that won’t tarnish, this collection is worth your time — and money.
Shop my edit:
ME+EM
Mini Drop Earrings
ME+EM
Link Necklace
ME+EM
Forever Hinged Cuff
ME+EM
Enamel Hinged Cuff
ME+EM
Drop Necklace
ME+EM
Transformer Earrings
New In This Week
COS
As a self-confessed magpie, with a wardrobe that reflects just that, I always make a concerted effort at the start of a season to invest in great wardrobe staples that allow me to tie the rest of my wardrobe together. I love colour and I love prints, which means I need to make sure I also have some great basics, including blazers, knitwear and neutral footwear in order to create outfits.
This season, COS has really delivered on all fronts: a slimline everyday heel that will work with prints and brights, a great black jacket to layer over dresses and jeans, and polished knitwear in new-season colours to refresh last autumn’s outfits are just a few of my fabourites. If you aren't sure where to start when getting dressed in the morning right now, COS is a great place to start.
Shop my edit:
COS
Funnel-Neck Cotton Trench Coat
COS
Clean Cut Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
COS
Montmartre Bowling Bag
COS
Corduroy Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Angular Leather Heeled Loafers
COS
Black Belted Peplum Jacket
On My Radar
TARTAN REIMAGINED : THE BARBOUR WAY, The Exhibtion
Barbour will take over London’s Saatchi Gallery this weekend with Tartan Reimagined: The Barbour Way, an immersive exhibition celebrating the brand’s 130-year heritage and evolving relationship with tartan. The experience traces Barbour’s Scottish roots and distinctive family sett, before exploring its AW26 collection and contemporary interpretations of the pattern. Highlights include designs from the British Fashion Council’s Tartan Reimagined student competition, alongside Re-Loved creations and collaborations with Gucci, Erdem, Glastonbury x Oxfam, Paul Smith and Aardman. Visitors can also see a working South Shields factory setup, including live re-waxing and jacket restoration.
The exhibition is open to the public on Friday 18th September: 12pm – 9pm and Saturday 19th September : 10am – 6pm, Saatchi Gallery, Duke of York’s Square, King’s Road, London, SW3 4RY. Book online for free at saatchigallery.com
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Lily Russo-Bah joined Marie Claire UK as Fashion Director in 2024. With over 18 years of experience in fashion editorial and e-commerce across print and digital, she has delivered industry-leading editorial content, creative direction, and social strategy.
Lily is responsible for shaping and executing the magazine’s new fashion repositioning and content strategy. Her flair for trend spotting and distinctive editorial vision mean Marie Claire UK readers are always one step ahead of the game.
She is a passionate supporter of female empowerment, diversity and sustainability and in her new role she is thrilled to be able to support female founders, to highlight the diverse talent in the fashion industry and to give a platform to brands making a positive social impact in the world.