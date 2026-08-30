Welcome to What Lily Loves, a personal edit of the pieces, places, and ideas currently inspiring me. Think of it as your insider guide to what’s shaping my wardrobe and daily rituals. From standout finds and under-the-radar designers to shopping destinations, cultural hotspots—from restaurants and theatres to podcasts—here are the latest discoveries I’m loving.
The Designer Drop
Louis Vuitton's Multipass Bag
Louis Vuitton
Multipass Bag
Few fashion houses have been able to create a logo as iconic as the Louis Vuitton monogram. Whilst it’s instantly identifiable, its simultaneously understated and refined in equal measure. This season, the Multipass bag is the newest addition to Louis Vuitton’s handbag collection and new Monogram canvas style. Designed with versatility in mind, it features multiple straps and ways to carry it, with all the hallmarks of a timeless everyday carryall.
Spotlight On
Autumn Jackets
Whilst the last three months have felt like we've all migrated closer to the sun, following a summer of endless heat and a worrying lack of rain, thankfully the weather gods have answered our prayers, and rain is finally on the cards. With unpredictable weather comes the need for transitional jackets that are as polished as they are practical. This season offers a rich variety of styles to suit every mood and taste. Reformation’s Eleanor jacket, in a rich brocade, will gently transition me from the bright colour palette of my summer wardrobe into autumn. Whilst the COS belted peplum jacket jacket can be worn as a coverup and layered under a shirt or knit when the temperatures drop.
Shop my edit:
Reformation
Eleanor Jacket
COS
Belted Peplum Jacket
Massimo Dutti
100% Suede Blazer
Ducie
Star Leather Jacket in Olive
LIBEROWE
Fringed Wool-Blend Tweed Jacket
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Silver and Gold-Tone Earrings
New In This Week
Net-a-porter
As a new season approaches, I always take a mental inventory of my wardrobe. What am I not wearing anymore? Which pieces need replacing, and which gaps need filling? This week, the Net-a-Porter New In page had me genuinely excited for cooler days: wearing jeans once again after a three-month hiatus (this Toteme stonewash pair is the wash I’ve been searching for) and swapping my designer handbag for German label Valesque’s dreamy crushed velvet shoulder bag. After much demand, cult shoe label Jude has finally added a lower heeled version of it's Blade pumps to the collection, and Magda Butrym's fur-trim jacket is the splurge item, I'm finding hard to resist.
Shop my edit:
TOTEME
Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
VALESQUE
Cami Crushed-Velvet Shoulder Bag
MAGDA BUTRYM
Belted Plush-Trimmed Short Coat
JUDE
Blade 60 Leather Pumps
CALA DE LA CRUZ
Zebra-Print Crepe Mini Skirt
DÔEN
Riana Lace-Trimmed Jersey T-Shirt
On My Radar
60 Years of Notting Hill Carnival This Weekend
In London this weekend is the 60th Notting Hill Carnival, marking six decades of celebrating London’s rich cultural tapestry and community. Many London residents and visitors to Notting Hill Carnival still don’t know about its origins. Founded in 1966 by social worker Rhaune Laslett, the Carnival began as a children’s street party designed to unite a neighbourhood affected by racial tensions and violence. These tensions were heightened following the murder of Kelso Cochrane, a young Antiguan man who was killed in a racially motivated attack in May 1959.
A spontaneous procession led by Russell Henderson’s Steel Band helped spark the tradition that has become one of the world’s largest carnivals, second only to Rio Carnival. The Carnival contributes an estimated £400 million to London’s economy, and having taken part multiple times myself, I can say it is not to be missed.
In Case You Missed It...
What Lily Loves: Saint Laurent's Future Collectible, the Return of the Sarong, Plus a New Mango Collection I've Already Added to Basket
Forget the Front Row—The Most Exciting Fashion Moments Are Happening at Tournament Walk-Ins
From Everyday Flats to Statement Heels, These Are the 4 Designer Sandal Styles Actually Worth the Investment
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Lily Russo-Bah joined Marie Claire UK as Fashion Director in 2024. With over 18 years of experience in fashion editorial and e-commerce across print and digital, she has delivered industry-leading editorial content, creative direction, and social strategy.
Lily is responsible for shaping and executing the magazine’s new fashion repositioning and content strategy. Her flair for trend spotting and distinctive editorial vision mean Marie Claire UK readers are always one step ahead of the game.
She is a passionate supporter of female empowerment, diversity and sustainability and in her new role she is thrilled to be able to support female founders, to highlight the diverse talent in the fashion industry and to give a platform to brands making a positive social impact in the world.