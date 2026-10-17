Argyle Knits Are the Easiest Way to Add Colour and Print to Your Everyday Outfits This Autumn

There’s a point each autumn when the trusty jeans combination just needs a little update. This season, an argyle knit, with its overlapping diamond pattern and heritage feel, is the best way to breathe new life into the fail-safe outfit formula.
For autumn/winter 2026, Khaite and Altuzarra are offering a fresh interpretation of this knitwear classic. Try an oversized diamond motif for a bolder take, or introduce a little colour with an argyle cardigan layered over a plain white T-shirt. A short-sleeved knitted tee also works well beneath a blazer, with just enough pattern showing to break up darker tailoring.
We've put to edit of the best argyle knits for every price point. If you’re stuck for styling ideas, start with a classic beige trench, straight-leg jeans and leather ankle boots. Choose a knit in muted shades of grey, chocolate or navy to keep the combination understated, or let a brighter colourway become the focus.
How to Style Argyle Jumpers:
M&S
The Trench
Sezane
Le Droit Jeans
ZARA
Leather Ankle Boots
Beyond denim, try an argyle jumper with tailored trousers and loafers for an alternative workwear look, or a neat cardigan with a midi skirt. There’s plenty of scope to play with the pattern, but your existing autumn staples make a good starting point.
Shop the Best Argyle Jumpers
ZARA
Oversize Argyle Knit Jumper
ME+EM
Argyle Relaxed Jumper
Jigsaw
Wool Cashmere Argyle Cardigan
JW AndersonX Pringle of Scotland
Turtleneck Sweater
Massimo Dutti
Wool Argyle Knit Cardigan
COS
Argyle Wool-Alpaca V-Neck Jumper
Lisa Yang
Juniper Argyle Cashmere Sweater
M&S
Argyle Crew Neck Oversized Jumper
Reformation
Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew
Arch4
Bronagh Argyle Cashmere Sweater
Boden
Marta Longline Merino Jumper
ALIGNE
Deana Knitted Argyle Cardigan
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