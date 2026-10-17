Argyle Knits Are the Easiest Way to Add Colour and Print to Your Everyday Outfits This Autumn

From classic cardigans to oversized jumpers, we’re seeing a pattern in knitwear this season

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ARGYLE KNITS
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There’s a point each autumn when the trusty jeans combination just needs a little update. This season, an argyle knit, with its overlapping diamond pattern and heritage feel, is the best way to breathe new life into the fail-safe outfit formula.

For autumn/winter 2026, Khaite and Altuzarra are offering a fresh interpretation of this knitwear classic. Try an oversized diamond motif for a bolder take, or introduce a little colour with an argyle cardigan layered over a plain white T-shirt. A short-sleeved knitted tee also works well beneath a blazer, with just enough pattern showing to break up darker tailoring.

ARGYLE KNITS

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We've put to edit of the best argyle knits for every price point. If you’re stuck for styling ideas, start with a classic beige trench, straight-leg jeans and leather ankle boots. Choose a knit in muted shades of grey, chocolate or navy to keep the combination understated, or let a brighter colourway become the focus.

How to Style Argyle Jumpers:

Beyond denim, try an argyle jumper with tailored trousers and loafers for an alternative workwear look, or a neat cardigan with a midi skirt. There’s plenty of scope to play with the pattern, but your existing autumn staples make a good starting point.

Shop the Best Argyle Jumpers

Fenella Webb
Fenella Webb
Freelance fashion editor and stylist