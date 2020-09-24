Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As blessed as we’ve been with this months-long heatwave, the great British weather has finally caught up on us, making a new season raincoat a necessary investment.

So I’ve done all the hard work for you, trawling the high street and designer offerings (virtually of course #staysafe), to bring you the very best jackets and macs out there to keep you dry and stylish even.

Best raincoat trends for women

As usual, this season’s raincoats are a perfect reflection of the autumn fashion trends first spotted on the catwalks in New York, London, Milan and Paris back in February.

Shades of caramel, toffee and chocolate stormed the runway at Rejina Pyo, Margaret Howell, Agnona and Max Mara, so if you’re looking for an upgrade on your classic trench, then this is it. Net-A-Porter is currently stocking a beauty of a double-breasted trench by Bottega Veneta that, while pricey, is one you’ll still be wearing a decade from now.

If you like your winter wardrobe to have a pop of colour, you’re in luck, because colour blocking (primary hues of red and blue) is still big news, though there is a clear favourite for AW20: lilac, seen everywhere from Stella McCartney to Alexander McQueen and Boss. Not for everyone, but you can’t deny the feel-good factor, and we need plenty of that right now.

Clear raincoats, a big favourite for AW18 (hello Chanel), are still kicking about, but this season they come in either minimalist see-through PU (Moncler) or embellished pastels (Simone Rocha).

Khaki midi waterproofs always look effortlessly chic and are a breeze to style, and of course the puffer jacket will always keep you cosy and dry: try a quilted style this season.

How to wear a raincoat

Obviously, you can just throw on a raincoat and you’re done, but what’s the fun in that? Hang your duster coat loosely over your shoulder, to give a glimpse of an oversized collar à la Miu Miu or Ganni. If you’re rocking a knitted dress, leave your trench open, and go for a size up for that androgynous feel.

If you want to accentuate your waist, pick a belted number, which will go well with wide leg jeans or a maxi dress. For statement coats, pair with simple denim, or go all out by clashing prints either with a pleated printed skirt.

Scroll down to shop our curated edit of the best designer and high-street raincoats to buy now.