Baujken is the highest-scoring SME Fashion B Corp in the world - these are my favourite pieces
Leading the future of sustainable fashion
As a fashion editor, its my job to have my finger on the pulse when it comes to the hottest new brands and trends, but above all, I'm committed to honouring the sustainable fashion space and the progress of ethical labels.
If there's one brand that continues to surpass expectations (and one I've followed closely in my career), it's Baukjen. From worker rights, pre/post-production considerations, fabrication (including its innovative dyeing auxiliary, requiring fewer washes) and reduced environmental footprint, Baukjen's work encompasses what it truly means to be an intentional brand in this space and the importance of what goes on behind the scenes. In excellent company with the likes of firm athleisure favourite, Patagonia, Baukjen has earned its position as one of the top five global fashion companies, holding the highest-scoring SME Fashion B Corp in the world.
Geoff van Sonsbeeck, CEO & Co-Founder of House of Baukjen speaks to the level of the Baukjen's intentionality, stating: "This recognition proves our dedication to truly balancing people, planet, and profit" - and that it does. It's B Corp certification encompasses five pivotal business areas; governance, workers, community, environment, and customers.
"With an onus on responsible products (the current figure being 99.4%) and transparency of its materials, it's a brand continually pushing the boundaries on what sustainability in business means and demonstrating how the two can co-exist in harmony.
At a time where the impact of the global fashion industry - championing brands like Baujken is the future.
Avalon Afriyie is a British Freelance Fashion Editor and Storyteller based in Paris, France. Since graduating in 2013 with a degree in English and Contemporary Media, she’s written for some of the world’s most esteemed brands and publications. spends her days discovering the wonders of Paris, writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages nestled between.
