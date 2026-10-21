A Dark Blue Wash is the Secret to Making Jeans Look Polished, Swears Our Fashion Director—These Are the Most Flattering Pairs

We love denim every bit as much as you do, which is why we keep tabs on the latest styles, washes and brands to share in our best jeans roundups. From our favourite ’90s straight-leg jeans to barrel-leg jeans, stone washes have dominated our wardrobes for the past few seasons. And while we won’t be relegating them any time soon, dark indigo jeans are firmly on our radar this autumn.
There’s something about dark denim that makes you feel instantly sharper. The darker wash lends everyday jeans a smarter feel, whether you’re wearing them with a simple T-shirt or an oversized jumper. Givenchy’s voluminous cuts and Balenciaga’s slim cigarette-leg shapes offered plenty of inspiration on the autumn/winter 2026 catwalks. For your own wardrobe, start with the silhouette you already love, and simply opt for a deeper shade of blue.
“It’s been a while since I found a pair of jeans that are this comfortable, with a straight leg, slight stretch and a high waist. I haven’t stopped wearing them, and they’re even comfortable enough to travel in. Now, I want to get the slimmer-leg style to wear with knee-high boots in winter.”
That’s proof enough that adding dark denim to your autumn wardrobe can make for an impactful yet relatively low-lift update. The depth of colour gives everyday jeans a more polished feel, making even your most familiar outfits feel considered. Shop our favourite dark denim jeans below.
Shop Dark Denim Jeans
TWP
Kent St Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
TWP is fast becoming a go-to contemporary label for autumn, and these Kent Street jeans are a particularly flattering favourite.
Khaite
Dane High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Khaite denim has always been an investment, and these Dane jeans make a strong case for splurging. The high waist, wide leg and dark blue wash give them a polished feel.
Sezane
Le New Wide Leg Jeans
Our favourite French label does it again. Sézane’s deep-blue, wide-leg jeans are at the top of our wish list.
Agolde
Luna High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Agolde’s Luna jeans bring a sculptural feel to everyday denim with their exaggerated barrel leg and high waist. Style with a pointy toe.
Max Mara
Wide-Leg Jeans
These ’S Max Mara jeans turn up the volume with an extra-wide leg; perfect with your favourite ankle boots.
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation’s seventies-inspired Cary jeans use regeneratively grown and recycled cotton for a more ethical approach.
Massimo Dutti
High-Waist Cropped Straight-Leg Jeans
Massimo Dutti’s straight-leg jeans are cropped to just the right length. Wear with your favourite loafers.
M&S
Mid Rise Barrel Jeans
M&S makes a strong case for the barrel leg with these jeans.
H&M
Barrel Regular Waist Jeans
An exaggerated turn-up gives these H&M jeans a statement finish that is very of the moment.
Jigsaw
Rhea Patch Pocket Jean indigo
Patch pockets add a subtle retro touch to Jigsaw’s jeans, which come in the perfect indigo wash.
ZARA
Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Zara’s low-rise, wide-leg jeans bring a laid-back feel to everyday denim.
Levi Strauss & Co.
723 High Rise Straight Jeans
Denim favourite Levi’s delivers the perfect straight-leg jean with its high-rise 723s.
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