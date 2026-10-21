A Dark Blue Wash is the Secret to Making Jeans Look Polished, Swears Our Fashion Director—These Are the Most Flattering Pairs

Elevated enough for evening, yet casual enough for the weekend (just add loafers), dark blue denim does it all...

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Catwalk images of models wearing dark denim jeans
(Image credit: Launch Metrics)
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We love denim every bit as much as you do, which is why we keep tabs on the latest styles, washes and brands to share in our best jeans roundups. From our favourite ’90s straight-leg jeans to barrel-leg jeans, stone washes have dominated our wardrobes for the past few seasons. And while we won’t be relegating them any time soon, dark indigo jeans are firmly on our radar this autumn.

There’s something about dark denim that makes you feel instantly sharper. The darker wash lends everyday jeans a smarter feel, whether you’re wearing them with a simple T-shirt or an oversized jumper. Givenchy’s voluminous cuts and Balenciaga’s slim cigarette-leg shapes offered plenty of inspiration on the autumn/winter 2026 catwalks. For your own wardrobe, start with the silhouette you already love, and simply opt for a deeper shade of blue.

Lisa ing marinelli in dark denim jeans and stripe top.

(Image credit: @Lisaingmarinelli)

Marie Claire Master and corporate lawyer Lisa Ing Marinelli recently stepped out in the Levi’s 723 High Rise Straight Leg Jeans, also a favourite of our Fashion Director, Lily Russo-Bah. As Lily explains:

“It’s been a while since I found a pair of jeans that are this comfortable, with a straight leg, slight stretch and a high waist. I haven’t stopped wearing them, and they’re even comfortable enough to travel in. Now, I want to get the slimmer-leg style to wear with knee-high boots in winter.”

That’s proof enough that adding dark denim to your autumn wardrobe can make for an impactful yet relatively low-lift update. The depth of colour gives everyday jeans a more polished feel, making even your most familiar outfits feel considered. Shop our favourite dark denim jeans below.

Shop Dark Denim Jeans

Fenella Webb
Fenella Webb
Freelance fashion editor and stylist