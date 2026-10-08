Dua Lipa, Celine Dion and Sarah Pidgeon Swear by This Trophy Jacket-and-Jeans Formula for Instant Fashion Confidence

Summer, it's been fun but it finally—finally!—feels like colder temperatures have arrived. And if you're feeling a bit thrown for a loop after an unseasonably warm September, there's one hot-weather outfit formula that you can quickly Autumn-ify. All you need to do is substitute the "nice top" for a trophy jacket in the famous "jeans and a nice top" outfit formula.
In Paris, jeans became the "casual" vehicle by which to wear really quite fancy jackets during the day. Céline Dion kickstarted the "jeans and a trophy jacket" formula to greet the paparazzi stationed outside her hotel—and, since then, we've seen every hot jacket (tweed jackets; military jackets; leather jackets) coupled with jeans. The final ingredient in many cases is a nostalgic court heel (imagine!), making this a trifecta—jacket + jeans + heels—that you almost certainly have in your wardrobe. The trio is very '90s red carpet when celebrities didn't coordinate every look with a stylist but, instead, wore a mix of their own clothes and gifts from favourite brands, delivering less polish but way more personality.
Céline Dion
Céline Dion's tour looks have been a collection of jaw-dropping gowns (not an overstatement!), but her on-the-street outfits have been just as captivating, particularly this peplum-waisted jacket paired with straight-legged jeans (Givenchy by Sarah Burton). A peplum waist might trigger alarm bells, understandably, but it's actually a very sensible partner for straight-up-and-down denim, providing not just contrast but sculptural interest.
Liberowe
Velvet Peplum Jacket
Jeanerica
Kyoto Droit 1990
Le Monde Beryl
Leather Petra Mules
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Daisy Edgar-Jones has engaged in some on-point period dressing while promoting Sense and Sensibility. And while the corseted gowns and archival pendant necklaces were ravishing, it, again, was a jeans-and-jacket combination that captured our attention (her take on a modern-day Elinor). It felt like a particularly good way to wear a military jacket, which can feel slightly on-the-nose paired with tailoring. Instead, low-rise jeans with a very slight flare (perhaps even too slight to be called "boot-leg") were the perfect foil.
Mango
Jacket With Strip Collar
Abercrombie & Fitch
Slouchy Straight Jean
Gucci
Vittoria slingback pumps
Sarah Pidgeon
Sarah Pidgeon put a trophy spin on everyone's favourite jacket. Her take on leather wasn't an oversized biker or a minimal blazer (very CBK) but, instead, a cinch-waisted, bell-sleeved style that had as much romance (and softness) as one can eke out of leather (bravo, Balenciaga!). The split-hem jeans, with frayed edges trailing under the spike of a court-heel stiletto, added a counterbalance of grunge.
Ducie
Bernadette Jacket
Arket
Coral Wide Jeans
Toteme
Nappa Kitten Pumps
Dua Lipa
A (Matthieu Blazy-era) Chanel tweed jacket is now the ultimate shopping acquisition (as well as his shoes, which are extremely hard to get your hands on or feet in). And Dua Lipa just demonstrated how to wear one if you manage the seemingly impossible—with nothing more, nothing less than jeans and pumps (take note that her jeans stop just below the ankle for a super-polished appearance).
Sister Jane
Fringe Tweed Jacket
Levi's
Ribcage Ankle Jeans
Charles & Keith
Aira Kitten Heels
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Natalie Hammond is a writer, editor and author who’s contributed to publications including Marie Claire, Elle, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Who What Wear, The London Standard, CNN and The Times. She was most recently senior fashion news editor at Grazia, and previously worked on the fashion desk of The Times. Her first book was published in August 2024, Bowie: His Style Principles, which is part of an ongoing series about world-famous wardrobes. She writes the Substack How Much?, a newsletter examining the culture of shopping.