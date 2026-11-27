Black Friday can be a divisive topic. At Marie Claire, we approach this time of year with careful consideration. Who doesn’t want to spend less on a piece that’s been taunting them from their wishlist for weeks or months? If you avoid the trap of buying just because the discount seems good and focus on the items you truly want and need, then Black Friday deals can be a gift—in more ways than one.
Now, with four weeks to go until Christmas, I’ve thought about what would be most useful to know this Black Friday and put in the hours to find the best discounts on stylish gifts. There are certain items I always wait until the sales to buy and, while it does involve a little prep—making a list of who I’m buying for and what I want to get them—it means I can avoid getting caught up in the Black Friday frenzy.
Shop the best Black Friday gifts below:
Gifts for her
Rise & Fall
Women’s Suede Jacket
If she loves Rise & Fall’s knitwear, then this suede jacket is bound to be on her wishlist. With 20% off there is no better time to buy it.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Iconic Lip + Cheek Kit - Original (worth £42.00)
Make-up can be tricky to gift due to differing skin tones and tastes, but I’ve never got it wrong with Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk set.
Elemis Results Around the Clock (worth £213, Saving 30%)
We are an Elemis household and always wait for Black Friday to stock up on the brand's Pro-Collagen creams.
Reformation
Jonie Cashmere Oversized Scoop Neck
Reformation’s cult cashmere jumper, the Jonie, has made it onto pretty much every gift guide I’ve seen this year. Cashmere is always a winner and this modern neckline makes it one of this year’s most sought after gifts.
As the daughter of a hairdresser, I’m very picky when it comes to haircare. My family has been using Aveda for over 20 years, and this set will be a lovely surprise for my mother.
Smythson
Soho Notebook in Mara
For the person who has everything, a Smythson notebook in this season's new emerald mock-croc finish makes a thoughtful and suitably indulgent gift.
Stackers
Supersize Jewellery Box (with drawers)
I’m loathe to buy something so practical when it isn’t on sale, but being able to organise all my jewellery feels like such a treat.
Penhaligon's
Daphne Bouquet Eau De Parfum 100ml
Buying perfume for loved ones can be tricky if you don’t know their signature scent. Since discovering Penhaligon’s Daphne Bouquet I’ve lost count of how many people have complimented me on it, so if you want to gift perfume, this one is a pretty safe bet.
Heaven Mayhem
Matilde Cuff
Quiet luxury has left the building with the return of maximalism and statement jewellery. This statement cuff is a classic style that can be styled with most outfits, day or night.
The White Company UK
Short Cashmere Robe
This cashmere robe is the ultimate luxury and will make getting out of bed on a chilly winter morning slightly more palatable.
DeMellier
The Stockholm
Contemporary labels like Demellier have a filled the gap for luxury handbags that won’t break the bank. The Stockholm continues to be one of its most popular styles and has 20% off right now.
Gifts for him
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
Yes, M&S has a great selection of colours (15 Options!) and yes, the already reasonable price is even better in the Black Friday sale. But what I really love is that the crew-neck styles are 100% cashmere and machine washable at 40 degrees. Style and practicality is the ultimate pairing.
ARKET
Braided Leather Trimmed Belt
A braided belt is undeniably chic. This style from Arket is under £30.
Amazon
Amazon Kindle Scribe 32 Gb (newest Generation)
For someone who loves a gadget, but likes their gifts to be truly practical, Kindle’s Scribe allows you to digitise your handwritten notes.
Carl Friedrik
Traverse Backpack
For the man who likes to look smart but needs functionality from his work bag, this khaki and brown style from Carl Friedrik will earn admiration on the morning commute.
Reiss
Reversible Hooded Puffer Jacket
Choosing outerwear for him can be tricky, but this reversible jacket from Reiss offers two looks in one. Its pared-back style makes it a versatile choice that’s likely to suit most tastes.
Uniqlo
Cashmere Beanie
Uniqlo is one of my go-to destinations for Christmas gifting, and you really can’t go wrong with a cosy beanie.
Gant
Wool Duffel Bag
Some of the best gifts to give are indulgent pieces that we don’t always feel able to treat ourselves with. Case in point: this robust woollen duffle bag that’s perfect for a weekend away.
BOWERS & WILKINS
Px8 Over-Ear Headphones
More comfortable and more of a style statement, over-ear headphones are out-styling in-ear buds these days. These Bowers & Wilkins headphones are one of the most sought after pairs.
COS
Cashmere lined gloves
Completely stuck for a gift idea? A pair of leather gloves is always a winning choice.
Ralph Lauren
Oxford Shirt
A pop of colour elevates a classic piece and this bright Ralph Lauren shirt is a fail-safe gift you’ll see him wear time and time again.
Acqua Di Parma
Colonia C.l.u.b. Eau De Cologne 100ml
Unlike many perfumes, Acqua di Parma fragrances tend to be universally loved and have always prompted a smile on Christmas morning.
Gifts for little ones
Boden
Novelty Ear Muffs-Pink Heather Heart
Buying for several godchildren or friends can rack up quite a bill. These adorable ear muffs from Boden are currently under £20.
Adidas
Samba OG Shoes
Metallic trainers not only look cool, but will wear far better than a classic white pair.
Boden
Velvet Military Jacket-Chestnut
Boden’s military jacket, crafted in a rich burgundy velvet, is a real treat. However, it’s quite an investment for someone who is growing fast, which makes the 20% discount right now a perfect opportunity to snap it up.
INSTAX
Instax Mini 13 Instant Camera, Frost Blue
Encourage them to explore the beauty of the world and capture special moments with family and friends, rather than spending time in front of screens, with the Instax instant camera.
H&M
2-Piece Fancy Dress Costume
H&M has a great selection of fancy dress costumes and they’re currently 20% off.
UGG
Kids’ Tazz Shiny Dots Suede Slippers
Children’s Uggs are adorable; a Black Friday discount makes them more affordable for growing feet.
Beyblade
Beyblade X Cobalt Dragoon 2-60c Deluxe Left-Spin String Launcher Set
We had Tamagotchis, now kids have Beyblades. You’ll have to trust me on this one.
Toniebox 2 Audio Player Julia Donaldson Bundle for Kids 3+ With Tabby Mctat and Superworm
A Toniebox is a great way to get children into storytelling and if they already have the player you can simply buy one of the 250 plus stories available.
EarFun
Earfun Kids Headphones Wired, 85db Volume Limit
Volume limits are essential on children’s headphones, and this fun pair in a two-tone colourway will not disappoint.
Trotters
Baby Alexandra Knitted Coat in Oatmeal
If you’ve recently had a new addition in your close circle this Trotters woollen jacket will seriously impress. At 40% off it becomes a no brainer.
Singingmate
Karaoke Machine With 2 Wireless Microphones
Encouraging children to listen to music and sing with their friends is a great way for them to pass the time.
Fill their mind with facts with Yoto’s Brainbot cards.
Gifts for the home
allbeauty
Diptyque Softening and Comforting Hand Wash 350ml
Who wouldn’t want a beautiful glass bottle of delicious Diptyque hand wash by their sink? Self gifting is a thing, don’t worry.
Our Place
Large Always Pan Aluminium Pan 31.8cm
Our Place ceramic pans are ultra-chic, non toxic and heavily discounted right now.
Oliver Bonas
Aurora Green Mirror
For the friend or relative who has just moved homes, a novelty mirror will brighten up a blank canvas.
Dyson
Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
It might sound a little dramatic, but my cordless Dyson vacuum cleaner changed my life after having a child. It makes tidying up after my little mess-maker so much easier.
Acqua Di Parma Latte Di Mandorla Candle 200g
A candle that smells as good as it looks? What’s not to love?
M&S X Kelly Hoppen
Silk Blend Bedding Set
Kelly Hoppen’s silky bed sheets bring a touch of luxury to any bedroom. This gift may be hard to part with.
Mrs. Alice
White Small Parrot Candle Holders (pair)
For the interiors queen with impeccable taste, these candle holders will elevate you to favourite-friend status.
Hive
Hive Smart Thermostat for Conventional Boilers | Includes Hive Nano 3 Hub
It might not be the sexiest of gifts, but with utility bills on the rise, a Hive Hub could well be their most valued. It allows you to control your heating easily, switching it on and off when needed rather than leaving it running while you’re out.
Addison Ross
Amber Icy and Orange Bobbin Salt & Pepper Mill Set
This Addison Ross Bobbin salt and pepper set is guaranteed to brighten even the simplest of tablescapes.
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Lily Russo-Bah joined Marie Claire UK as Fashion Director in 2024. With over 18 years of experience in fashion editorial and e-commerce across print and digital, she has delivered industry-leading editorial content, creative direction, and social strategy.
Lily is responsible for shaping and executing the magazine’s new fashion repositioning and content strategy. Her flair for trend spotting and distinctive editorial vision mean Marie Claire UK readers are always one step ahead of the game.
She is a passionate supporter of female empowerment, diversity and sustainability and in her new role she is thrilled to be able to support female founders, to highlight the diverse talent in the fashion industry and to give a platform to brands making a positive social impact in the world.