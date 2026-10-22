Dakota Johnson’s Easy Brown Cord and Ballet Flats Look Is One I’m Bookmarking for Autumn

Consider this proof that there is, in fact, a strong alternative to jeans

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Dakota Johnson wears brown cords
(Image credit: Backgrid/Marie Claire)

With her new film Verity, co-starring Anne Hathaway, now in cinemas, Dakota Johnson is busy on the promo scene—talk shows, media interviews and Instagram snaps, giving us plenty of effortless glam inspiration (case-in-point, that red latex SNL look. Love). This week, though, it’s her everyday style that has captured our attention. We’ve been waiting not-so patiently ever since Loewe sent them down the Autumn/Winter 26 runway, so when the 37-year-old actress officially ushered in corduroy season, making a brown pair of cord trousers the foundation of her Autumn-ready outfit, we locked in.

As an alternative to jeans, ’70s-style cords offer a richer, more textured staple that’s as easy to style as your failsafe denim. A white shirt and a chunky knit, with either boots or ballet flats, is all you need. Alternatively, you can go full Dakota and whip out a favourite band tee, vintage preferred.

In the unlikely event you don’t already own those pieces in your wardrobe, or if you’re just in the market for some updates, scroll on to shop each component of the look.

Shop Dakota’s Brown Cord and Ballet Flats Look

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
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Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 