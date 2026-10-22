With her new film Verity, co-starring Anne Hathaway, now in cinemas, Dakota Johnson is busy on the promo scene—talk shows, media interviews and Instagram snaps, giving us plenty of effortless glam inspiration (case-in-point, that red latex SNL look. Love). This week, though, it’s her everyday style that has captured our attention. We’ve been waiting not-so patiently ever since Loewe sent them down the Autumn/Winter 26 runway, so when the 37-year-old actress officially ushered in corduroy season, making a brown pair of cord trousers the foundation of her Autumn-ready outfit, we locked in.
As an alternative to jeans, ’70s-style cords offer a richer, more textured staple that’s as easy to style as your failsafe denim. A white shirt and a chunky knit, with either boots or ballet flats, is all you need. Alternatively, you can go full Dakota and whip out a favourite band tee, vintage preferred.
In the unlikely event you don’t already own those pieces in your wardrobe, or if you’re just in the market for some updates, scroll on to shop each component of the look.
Shop Dakota’s Brown Cord and Ballet Flats Look
Citizens of Humanity
Nora Cotton Corduroy Wide-Leg Pants
Citizens of Humanity is known to offer some of the best jean styles around, and the cords follow suit. These wide-leg cotton trousers will be a mainstay in any wardrobe for years to come.
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Belt With Round Buckle
Go for a black belt over brown to create a more striking contrast.
Saint Laurent
Jamie Shopping Medium Suede Tote Bag
For a roomier bag that fits all your Autumn essentials—umbrella, extra knit, sunglasses, lip balm, Kindle—this Saint Laurent shopping tote, made from quilted suede with a gold-tone chain is up to the task.
AEYDE
Tiby Bow-Detail Suede Ballet Flats
In place of typical black leather ballet flats, Dakota opted for a suede style so similar to this Aeyde pair my jaw would hit the floor if these aren’t her exact ones.
ZARA
Geometric Piece Metal Earrings
These geometric gold-tone earrings are a more impactful take on classic studs.
Chloé
Printed Cotton T-Shirt
Dakota may have opted for a well-loved memorabilia T-shirt, but this Chloé fruit design adds an equally impactful pop of personality.
Massimo Dutti
Narrow Sunglasses
The opportunity to wear sunglasses may be shrinking by the hour, but this narrow pair is worth a place in your pochette.
Monica Vinader
Beaded Chain Bracelet
This dainty beaded chain bracelet will stack beautifully with pieces in your existing collection, gold included.
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