A Faux-Fur-Trim Coat and Jeans is the Transitional Outfit Solution We Can’t Wait to Wear

You can thank Rixo, Self Portrait, Zara et al for this irresistible trend.

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Vintage Faux-Fur Coats
(Image credit: @lauravidrequin)

Picture this: I’m sat at the kitchen table, three lamps are on, a pumpkin is in the oven (a first attempt at carrot and pumpkin soup will commence in approximately one hour), and outside the window it’s already dark and raining. The perfect autumnal picture, yes—until I tell you I’m sat here in a shell jacket. Cool? Absolutely. But more field-friendly than dinner-and-drinks appropriate. Clearly experiencing the same fancy coverup dilemma, some of the best-dressed women I know are turning to a far more elevated coat and jacket alternative: faux fur-trim styles. Not too hot, not too cold and bursting with personality.

Coincidentally, or perhaps not, I’ve spotted an uptake in vintage-inspired faux fur-trim jackets popping up on the most influential Instagram accounts—in line with the latest Charlotte Simone drop. The designer is best known for her faux fur shaggy jackets beloved by the likes of Madonna, Taylor Swift, Alexa Chung and Olivia Palermo. My very own chocolate brown Charlotte Simone came out of storage this week—an official declaration that it’s now cold enough to reach for a coat, yet slightly too balmy for a full puffer.

Vintage Faux-Fur Coats

(Image credit: @clairerose)

Charlotte Simone isn’t the only brand garnering attention. Rixo’s Mica jacket has been spotted on many a Fashion Editor, with its chinoiserie-inspired floral design proving especially popular. Rotate’s puffball fur-trim coat is a slightly more practical option, while Self-Portrait and Hayley Menzies’ floral-embroidered coats take the trend to its maximalist extreme, demonstrating just how effectively this style can bring personality to otherwise simple outfits.

The high street has an impressively strong collection, too, with Mint Velvet and Zara taking the faux-fur-trim jacket trend in different directions, proving that cosy can be incorporated into every kind of coat design.

Vintage Faux-Fur Coats

(Image credit: @flaviastuttgen)

Your favourite jeans and a cosy knit are the low-effort styling pieces that will ensure you get daily wear out of these coats.

Read on for our edit of the vintage-inspired faux-fur-trim coats and jackets to invest in now.

Shop Our Edit of Fur-Trim Coats and Jackets

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 