Picture this: I’m sat at the kitchen table, three lamps are on, a pumpkin is in the oven (a first attempt at carrot and pumpkin soup will commence in approximately one hour), and outside the window it’s already dark and raining. The perfect autumnal picture, yes—until I tell you I’m sat here in a shell jacket. Cool? Absolutely. But more field-friendly than dinner-and-drinks appropriate. Clearly experiencing the same fancy coverup dilemma, some of the best-dressed women I know are turning to a far more elevated coat and jacket alternative: faux fur-trim styles. Not too hot, not too cold and bursting with personality.
Coincidentally, or perhaps not, I’ve spotted an uptake in vintage-inspired faux fur-trim jackets popping up on the most influential Instagram accounts—in line with the latest Charlotte Simone drop. The designer is best known for her faux fur shaggy jackets beloved by the likes of Madonna, Taylor Swift, Alexa Chung and Olivia Palermo. My very own chocolate brown Charlotte Simone came out of storage this week—an official declaration that it’s now cold enough to reach for a coat, yet slightly too balmy for a full puffer.
Charlotte Simone isn’t the only brand garnering attention. Rixo’s Mica jacket has been spotted on many a Fashion Editor, with its chinoiserie-inspired floral design proving especially popular. Rotate’s puffball fur-trim coat is a slightly more practical option, while Self-Portrait and Hayley Menzies’ floral-embroidered coats take the trend to its maximalist extreme, demonstrating just how effectively this style can bring personality to otherwise simple outfits.
The high street has an impressively strong collection, too, with Mint Velvet and Zara taking the faux-fur-trim jacket trend in different directions, proving that cosy can be incorporated into every kind of coat design.
Your favourite jeans and a cosy knit are the low-effort styling pieces that will ensure you get daily wear out of these coats.
Read on for our edit of the vintage-inspired faux-fur-trim coats and jackets to invest in now.
Shop Our Edit of Fur-Trim Coats and Jackets
Mint Velvet
Khaki Faux Fur Lined Parka Coat
This balloon-sleeve, double-breasted style makes the casual jacket feel more elevated. Add a faux fur lining and its giving Italian Nonna in all the right ways.
Rixo
Micah Embroidered Jacket in Alexa Flower Embroidery Black
Chances are, you’ve seen numerous editors on Instagram wearing the Rixo Mica jacket. It’s unexpectedly lightweight and looks totally individualistic layered over a chunky cashmere jumper. It keeps selling out, so don’t sleep on it.
ZARA
Zw Collection Leather Effect Trench Coat
Hayley Menzies
Olsen Satin Coat Lilac
Hayley Menzies’ quilted satin coat is especially beautiful in a lilac colourway with floral embroidered detail. It's a statement piece, so whatever you wear it with will instantly look get-stopped-in-the-street worthy.
Rotate Birger Christensen
Faux Fur Collar Coat Black
This Rotate style comes with a puff-ball hem and voluminous sleeves. The school run will feel anything but ordinary.
Susanna Chow
Dorothy Leather Shearling Coat
Founded by a mother-daughter duo, New York-based label Susanna Chow is fast becoming a go-to for eye-catching outerwear.
bymalina
Long wool and cashmere coat with faux fur
By Malina's cashmere coat is a timeless classic.
self-portrait
Navy Floral Jacquard Fur Collar Coat
Dress up every day with Self Portrait’s embroidered coat.
Next
Burgundy Red Faux Fur Trim Penny Lane Faux Leather Jacket
This shorter style is the one to reach for on milder autumnal days.
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