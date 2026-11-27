When choosing a brand name, ghd didn’t mess around: a Good Hair Day is what you sign up for, and a Good Hair Day is what you get. The home-grown hair tools company has achieved cult status the world over in the quarter century since it was founded, thanks to the high-performing products, which range from classic hair straighteners to high-tech hair wavers, all used by professional hairstylists. Celebrities including Kaia Gerber, Sophie Turner, Victoria Beckham, Zendayaand Jessica Albaall rely on ghd to achieve their red carpet-worthy ‘dos. If it’s good enough for them...
As of right now and until 4 December, ghd is holding its biggest-ever Black Friday sale, so there’s no. better time to grab a hair tool or three for you and everyone on your gift list. Healthy, shiny, party-ready hair is now up to 30% off on the ghd website, with some of the brand’s bestselling products coming in at the lowest price they’ve ever been. If you’re not sure where to start with so much to choose from, try shopping our selection below. Grab an extra 12% off using code MVCUK12.
The Rise Volumising Hot Brush is your secret to an instant bouncy blow-dry. With a 1.25-inch barrel and safer-for-hair 185°C heat, this brush is the user-friendly way to achieve extreme body in even the finest hair types. Right now, it’s on sale for £139.
Salon-worthy heat styling with zero hair damage?* No brainer. This brand-new hero product from ghd is set to become an instant favourite, since it adapts its temperature as you style to protect your hair health. It uses four measurements to work its magic: when hair is loaded into the barrel, how much hair there is, how fast you’re moving and the angle you’re styling at. Grab it as a gift set and you’ll get this styler at its lowest price yet: £299 for the Sculpt straightener, plus a heat-resistant pouch and paddle brush.
*Zero damage to the natural structure of your hair.
First things first, this new hair dryer from ghd is available in four sleek colours—including the adorable Cashmere Beige. Ultra-fast, this dryer delivers shiny, salon-worthy hair with no heat damage. It also features cool-scalp and cool-touch technology for a super comfortable user experience. Right now, you can buy one for £219, while it usually retails for £299.
Iris Goldsztajn is a freelance news writer for Marie Claire UK. She covers celebrity and royal news, and has previously written for titles including Marie Claire US, InStlyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red.
Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, she is especially interested in debunking diet culture and de-stigmatising mental health struggles.