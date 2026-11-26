It’s been just over 15 years since Black Friday was first introduced as a shopping event in the UK by Amazon. As a Fashion Director, that means 15 years of honing my ability not only to block out the panic-buy messaging and self-inflicted FOMO, but also learning to distinguish between what constitutes a genuine Black Friday deal worth your time and money—and, most crucially, how to shop the sales when you feel completely overwhelmed by discounts.
It really starts with one simple approach: knowing what you’re looking for. We’ve all been there—scrolling online, spotting a pretty good deal on something you don’t really need, but feeling like it’s too good an offer to pass up. Which is why having a clear idea of the pieces you’re looking to invest in is a must. If you’re going to shop the Black Friday sales, do so consciously, with those pieces in mind. You’re much more likely to find what you actually need and avoid overspending.
There are certain pieces in my wardrobe that I’m happy to invest in to ensure good quality, from coats and leather boots to super-soft cashmere. Black Friday is also a great time to shop for this year’s party dresses, as well as any occasionwear you’ll need for events in the new year. Doing a quick inventory of your wardrobe and identifying any gaps is a great way to work out where to focus your energy.
Is your classic black overcoat looking a little tired? Cream cashmere jumper irredeemably misshapen? Or have are your trusty black knee-high boots ready for the charity shop?
I’ve rounded up the seven key categories I look for in the Black Friday sales to share with you. And, because I’m not one to gate keep, I’ve listed the pieces I’ve earmarked. She who buys first, wins.
A Fashion Director’s Edit of the Best Black Friday Deals
Coats
So far, it’s been a good season for coats. There are plenty of great tailored options at & Other Stories, alongside a classic camel style at Mango. Jigsaw’s 100% wool, full-length coat is exactly the kind of investment piece I look for during Black Friday. And if Reformation’s brocade Opera coat has been sitting on your wishlist, a 25% discount makes now a pretty good time to take the plunge.
MANGO
Wool Coat With Detachable Scarf
& Other Stories
Long Wool Coat
Reformation
Stella Coat
MANGO
Parka With Detachable Fur Collar
Jigsaw
Wool Maxi City Coat
Nour Hammour
Davos Shearling Wrap Coat
Massimo Dutti
Long Double-Breasted Coat With Belt Detail
The Frankie Shop
Riva Oversized Cotton Trench Coat
Mint Velvet
Black Waterfall Bonded Borg Jacket
Boots
Thinking back, I’ve always tried to avoid buying boots that aren’t made from real leather. First and foremost, comfort is key, and good-quality leather, combined with a little maintenance each season, means your boots should last far longer than just one winter. Whether it’s a great pair of everyday ankle boots that work with most trouser shapes or shearling-lined Moon Boots ahead of this winter’s snow; investing in classic styles you love now will save you from having to spend more when you actually need them.
MANGO
Leather Heeled Boots
A.Emery
Torres leather ankle boots
Moon Boot
EVX leather and suede snow boots
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Heel Boot
COS
Leather riding boots
Jigsaw
Sasha Leather Knee High Boot
Staud
Wally Suede Knee-High Boots
& Other Stories
Pointed Toe Leather Ankle Boots
Cashmere
My husband and I often joke that once you wear cashmere, you’ll never go back, and I stand by that statement, however indulgent it might sound. With two of my favourite cashmere jumpers coming from Marks & Spencer and H&M, adding cashmere to your wardrobe is more affordable than it has been in the past. And if you’re a fan of contemporary labels such as Lisa Yang, a 50% discount makes this argyle cardigan too good to miss.
H&M
Fine-Knit Cashmere Jumper
Reformation
Jonie Cashmere Oversized Scoop Neck
COS
Cashmere cardigan
Lisa Yang
Raelyn argyle cashmere cardigan
Jigsaw
Wool Cashmere Chunky Jumper
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
Trousers and jeans
I’m a bit of a magpie when it comes to clothes, often preferring to spend on fun pieces that bring me joy. But without key staples in my wardrobe, I’d have very little to style them with. Levi’s 723 straight-leg jeans in indigo are my new favourites and, having barely taken them off over the last two months, a near 40% discount makes this the perfect time to stock up on another pair. If something works, I buy multiples. And if there’s a new trending trouser shape you’ve been wanting to try, such as Massimo Dutti’s stirrup trousers, Black Friday is a great opportunity to experiment. A good discount takes away some of the pressure of investing in something new, particularly if you’re not yet sure how often you’ll wear it.
Levi Strauss & Co.
723 High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Charlee Low Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Massimo Dutti
Stirrup Pants
& Other Stories
Zip Pocket Tailored Trousers
MOTHER
The Pipe Dream Button Sneak High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Ingram Split Skinny High-Rise Jeans
Jigsaw
Nappa Leather Barrel Leg Trouser
Blazers and Jackets
A great blazer or jacket can transform an outfit and is often my go-to when I’m stuck for what to wear. Tailoring can come with a heftier price tag, particularly when you’re looking at heavier fabrics or evening jackets in silk and velvet. The sales are a great opportunity to invest in bolder styles, but also to look out for timeless shapes you’ll find yourself reaching for year after year.
Massimo Dutti
100% Wool Blazer With Contrast Collar
& Other Stories
Fitted Single-Breasted Blazer
COS
Brushed-Wool Blazer
MANGO
Blazer Suit Lapel Detail
Reformation
Regin Jacket
Reiss
Wool-Blend Check Collarless Blazer
H&M
Button-Detail Shoulder-Pad Jacket
Bags
Finding good-quality leather bags on the high street has become more of a challenge, as has finding designer handbags for under £1,000. Alongside some of the great reductions I’ve found, there are also a number of contemporary bag brands, such as Liffner and DeMellier, that have carved out a space in the affordable luxury market, with styles under £500. Add a Black Friday discount into the mix and building a handbag collection you love suddenly feels much more achievable.
Rixo
x Dragon Diffusion Lucine leather tote bag
DeMellier
The Stockholm Shoulder
TOTEME
Belted Croc-Effect Leather Tote
LIFFNER
Belted Bucket Suede Shoulder Bag
MANGO
Small Crossbody Bag
Savette
Symmetry Mini leather clutch
Joseph
Bucket Large leather shoulder bag
Party Dresses
Some of my most treasured party dresses were actually bought in the sales, particularly classic styles in sequins and velvet. Rixo’s Amal dress, in a summery vibrant print is a great example of a piece that would do just as well for a Christmas party styled with a black velvet tassel scarf as it would with a pair of flat sandals in the new year. Thinking about how pieces can work within your wardrobe throughout the year is a great way to make sure you’ve spent wisely.
Self-Portrait
Bow-detail satin minidress
M&S
Metallic Cowl Neck Knee Length Slip Dress
Mint Velvet
Gold Velvet Asymmetric Fringed Midi Dress
Rixo
Amal Midi Dress in Cosmos Swirl Multi
Rotate
Sequined Maxi Dress
Reiss
Petite Satin Cape Maxi Dress
Anthropologie
Bardot Eida Hourglass Sequin Mini Dress
Explore More
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Lily Russo-Bah joined Marie Claire UK as Fashion Director in 2024. With over 18 years of experience in fashion editorial and e-commerce across print and digital, she has delivered industry-leading editorial content, creative direction, and social strategy.
Lily is responsible for shaping and executing the magazine’s new fashion repositioning and content strategy. Her flair for trend spotting and distinctive editorial vision mean Marie Claire UK readers are always one step ahead of the game.
She is a passionate supporter of female empowerment, diversity and sustainability and in her new role she is thrilled to be able to support female founders, to highlight the diverse talent in the fashion industry and to give a platform to brands making a positive social impact in the world.