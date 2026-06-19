Not Shoes or Bags—It's This One Small Accessory All of the Coolest People Are Using to Perfect Their Outfits

Quick, easy yet impactful styling tips appear to be dominating the Marie Claire search bar right now, and no matter how different our jobs, homes and daily lives may be, it seems we're all united by one thing: everyone is a bit too busy. Though that doesn't make the repeat wear of favourite jeans and a cami, or a go-to slip dress and sandals, feel any more exciting. So we search for small dressing details that can make even the simplest outfit feel that bit more striking, and right now, the coolest dressers are reaching for one elevated accessory: the headscarf.

Any avid runway watcher will have spotted the silk scarf making an appearance at many a Spring/Summer 26 show earlier this year at Zimmermann, Tod's, Calvin Klein and Ferragamo, to name but a few. It was only a matter of time before the look filtered into the real world. Though, as with any trend that makes its way onto social media, it's been adapted to meet many a personal styling demand.

While some chic dressers still reach for silk headscarves—plenty of which were spotted last summer too—crochet and cotton headscarves are proving equally popular, with a myriad of prints and colours to suit every kind of personal style and outfit. All of which pair especially well with the equally trending bug-eye sunglasses, truly evoking that '70s feel.

Think Pucci-esque prints or bold polka dots for those wanting to go bold, delicate Broderie anglaise for a more minimalist approach, and crochet and lace details for those leaning into romantic summer dressing. Nine of the most investment-worthy are listed below. And do have a bobby pin or two to hand, as it will make the whole thing considerably less faff. Trust me on that one.