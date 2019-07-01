Seriously, that tulle skirt!

Blame it on Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and baby Archie, but we’ve never been so obsessed with what the famous tots of the world are wearing.

Children’s clothes have their own brand of adorable trends for this season. Just as gorgeous as the ready-to-wear collections, the little ones’ are embracing prints and pastels as much as we are. In fact, some of it is so great we wish they’d make it in adult size too.

Prepare for the fact that your little girl may out-do you in the style stakes this season with their mini-me party dresses, sparkling flats, floral blouses and backpacks.

As for the boy’s collections, logo sweatshirts, chic tailoring and cool jeans are the top looks for little dudes. And when it comes to shoes, boys can be just like dad with cool trainers for running around in. We don’t know who’s more excited about shopping these stylish wares, us or them.

From designer to high street, we’ve rounded up the children’s clothes for you to smarten up their back to school wardrobes with. From mini-me party dresses to see them through important events such as their best friend’s birthday party, to bold, printed satchels to be the envy of their friends at school.

We’ve got some seriously cute babygrows for newborns, too. From bunny embroidered styles to designer logos, these are some very Instagrammable ensembles.

But if you don’t have the caviar budget, the high-street is bursting at the seams with achingly cool children’s clothes. All our go to brands for our own wardrobes, like Next, Lindex and Mango have amazing ranges.

From the cutest newborn baby clothes to the kids clothes we wish they made for adults too, we’ve compiled the top children’s clothes available to buy right now. Scroll down to shop our edit…