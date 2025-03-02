Revolve is my go-to for under the radar brands - these are the 6 you need to know

As a fashion editor, I pride myself on not dressing like everyone else. Yes, occasionally you’ll find me hastily adding the latest viral handbag to my basket or channeling my favourite influencers style in my own wardrobe but, on the whole, I love to dress in a way that feels unique to me. With that in mind, I’m always on the lookout for under the radar brands that allow me to shop for pieces you won’t find everyone else wearing and, up until now, I’ve gatekeeped one of my favourite websites that make doing so a whole lot easier. I may regret doing this but it’s time to let you in on the secret.

While you most likely have heard of Revolve or spotted them as you scrolled through google shopping, their presence in the UK continues to be a relatively quiet affair. Initially a US retailer, they started shipping to us back in 2018 and offer an access point to some of the biggest US, Australian and global brands which we couldn’t get our hands on before.

Up until now, Revolve has been my best kept secret for shopping some of the chicest influencer approved brands but it’s finally time for me to spill. These are the 6 best brands to shop on Revolve right now…

Shop the best brands on Revolve

1. Helsa

A post shared by elsa❤️ (@hoskelsa) A photo posted by on

I’ve already written a whole love letter of an article about Helsa , Elsa Hosk’s namesake brand, so I won’t dive too deep into it here. Instead, I’ll let the pieces do the talking which include incredible sculpted blazers, show stopping gowns and chic, simple separates. It’s no surprise the most stylish influencers and celebs can’t get enough of it.

2. For Love & Lemons

A post shared by For Love & Lemons (@forloveandlemons) A photo posted by on

For Love & Lemons is a brand that’s all about embracing the beautifully feminine. With that in mind, it’s the perfect brand to check out for all your cottagecore, balletcore and soft-life inspired styles. You’ll find ditsy florals, lace detailing and playful shapes all with a cool-girl spin.

3. Bronx & Banco

One thing Revolve does well is great occasion wear, stocking some of the most unique and sought after brands. Australian founded Bronx & Banco is one such example, known for their 3D floral styles and chic structured shapes, they're sure to raise the bar when it comes to spring weddings and events.

4. LPA

A post shared by @piabaroncini A photo posted by on

Created by Lara Pia Baroncini, LPA is a brand that has something for everyone. Designed for the unapologetic cool girl, you’ll find trend led pieces and wardrobe staples all with an air of fashion forward nonchalance. I’m obsessed with their shearling jacket which can be transformed into a gilet once the warmer weather arrives.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Cinq a Sept

New york founded fashion house, Cinq a Sept, design pieces that can will see you smoothy from day to night. Alongside elevated knitwear and trend led denim (like the chic dark denim set above), you’ll also find dresses and co-ords that all strike the perfect balance of high low dressing.

6. PatBO

Lastly, if you’re looking to get ahead on your holiday shopping, definitely give PatBO a scroll. Known for their show stopping resort wear and fun swimwear, they’re sure to put the fun into holiday dressing.