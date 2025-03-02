Revolve is my go-to for under the radar brands - these are the 6 you need to know

For when you don't want to dress like everyone else

Revolve brands
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn, @yhasmina.ferrera, @greceghanem)
Jump to category:
Jazzria Harris
By
published
in Features

As a fashion editor, I pride myself on not dressing like everyone else. Yes, occasionally you’ll find me hastily adding the latest viral handbag to my basket or channeling my favourite influencers style in my own wardrobe but, on the whole, I love to dress in a way that feels unique to me. With that in mind, I’m always on the lookout for under the radar brands that allow me to shop for pieces you won’t find everyone else wearing and, up until now, I’ve gatekeeped one of my favourite websites that make doing so a whole lot easier. I may regret doing this but it’s time to let you in on the secret.

While you most likely have heard of Revolve or spotted them as you scrolled through google shopping, their presence in the UK continues to be a relatively quiet affair. Initially a US retailer, they started shipping to us back in 2018 and offer an access point to some of the biggest US, Australian and global brands which we couldn’t get our hands on before.

Up until now, Revolve has been my best kept secret for shopping some of the chicest influencer approved brands but it’s finally time for me to spill. These are the 6 best brands to shop on Revolve right now…

Shop the best brands on Revolve

1. Helsa

A post shared by elsa❤️ (@hoskelsa)

A photo posted by on

I’ve already written a whole love letter of an article about Helsa, Elsa Hosk’s namesake brand, so I won’t dive too deep into it here. Instead, I’ll let the pieces do the talking which include incredible sculpted blazers, show stopping gowns and chic, simple separates. It’s no surprise the most stylish influencers and celebs can’t get enough of it.

Helsa Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket
Helsa Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket

Helsa Amala Jersey Dress
Helsa Amala Jersey Dress

Helsa Suede Overshirt
Helsa Suede Overshirt

Helsa The Leather Pencil Skirt
Helsa The Leather Pencil Skirt

2. For Love & Lemons

A post shared by For Love & Lemons (@forloveandlemons)

A photo posted by on

For Love & Lemons is a brand that’s all about embracing the beautifully feminine. With that in mind, it’s the perfect brand to check out for all your cottagecore, balletcore and soft-life inspired styles. You’ll find ditsy florals, lace detailing and playful shapes all with a cool-girl spin.

For Love & Lemons Ines Mini Dress
For Love & Lemons Ines Mini Dress

For Love & Lemons Miranda Knit Top
For Love & Lemons Miranda Knit Top

For Love & Lemons Rosaleen Top
For Love & Lemons Rosaleen Top

For Love & Lemons Fallen Rose Print Maxi Dress
For Love & Lemons Fallen Rose Print Maxi Dress

3. Bronx & Banco

Bronx & Banco @yhasmina.ferrera

(Image credit: @yhasmina.ferrera)

One thing Revolve does well is great occasion wear, stocking some of the most unique and sought after brands. Australian founded Bronx & Banco is one such example, known for their 3D floral styles and chic structured shapes, they're sure to raise the bar when it comes to spring weddings and events.

Bronx & Banco Courtney Mini Dress
Bronx & Banco Courtney Mini Dress

Bronx & Banco Bouquet Maraya Mini Dress
Bronx & Banco Bouquet Maraya Mini Dress

Bronx & Banco Farah Strapless Gown
Bronx & Banco Farah Strapless Gown

Bronx & Banco Catalina Mini Dress
Bronx & Banco Catalina Mini Dress

4. LPA

A post shared by @piabaroncini

A photo posted by on

Created by Lara Pia Baroncini, LPA is a brand that has something for everyone. Designed for the unapologetic cool girl, you’ll find trend led pieces and wardrobe staples all with an air of fashion forward nonchalance. I’m obsessed with their shearling jacket which can be transformed into a gilet once the warmer weather arrives.

LPA Bona Sherpa Jacket
LPA Bona Sherpa Jacket

LPA Roselle Corset Top
LPA Roselle Corset Top

LPA Giulia Maxi Dress
LPA Giulia Maxi Dress

LPA Evan Maxi Knit Skirt
LPA Evan Maxi Knit Skirt

5. Cinq a Sept

Grece Ghanem Cinq a Sept

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

New york founded fashion house, Cinq a Sept, design pieces that can will see you smoothy from day to night. Alongside elevated knitwear and trend led denim (like the chic dark denim set above), you’ll also find dresses and co-ords that all strike the perfect balance of high low dressing.

Cinq a Sept Harriet Jacket
Cinq a Sept Harriet Jacket

Cinq a Sept Harriet Skirt
Cinq a Sept Harriet Skirt

Cinq a Sept Louise Cardigan
Cinq a Sept Louise Cardigan

Cinq a Sept Metallic Dionne Pant
Cinq a Sept Metallic Dionne Pant

6. PatBO

Revolve brands PatBO

(Image credit: @_olivia_joan_)

Lastly, if you’re looking to get ahead on your holiday shopping, definitely give PatBO a scroll. Known for their show stopping resort wear and fun swimwear, they’re sure to put the fun into holiday dressing.

PatBO Flower Top
PatBO Flower Top

PatBO Latticework Fringe Maxi Dress
PatBO Latticework Fringe Maxi Dress

PatBO Jersey Sands Beaded Bikini Top
PatBO Jersey Sands Beaded Bikini Top

PatBO Hand-Woven Midi Skirt
PatBO Hand-Woven Midi Skirt

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

Latest