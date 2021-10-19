Batsheva’s collaboration with Laura Ashley is twee AF and I love it

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you like your fashion romantic, then look no further than Batsheva’s new collection, in collaboration with Laura Ashley.

It combines everything we’ve come to love from both labels: Batsheva’s Victorian-inspired and prairie silhouettes, combined with heritage brand Laura Ashley’s heirloom floral prints.

Yes, it is twee, but that’s its main appeal. The 15-piece limited-edition capsule contains high neck blouses with puffy sleeves (think Little House On The Prairie), floral maxi dresses with bell sleeves (think Little Bo Beep) and my favourite, the Bryer dress which features a corset-like top looks like something Marie Antoinette would kill for.

LAURA ASHLEY X BATSHEVA BRYER DRESS IN CHARLBURY, $313

Long dress with fitted bodice and v-shaped neckline in archival Charlbury print. Covered buttons down the front. Bell-sleeves. Piping along the waist. View Deal

LAURA ASHLEY X BATSHEVA YORK DRESS IN SEREN

Regular price, $200

Long dress in archival Seren print with Quirky Birds yoke. Covered buttons down the front yoke. Voluminous sleeves with buttoned cuff. View Deal

LAURA ASHLEY X BATSHEVA BEAUMARIS DRESS IN CRAFTWORK ROSES, $175

Square-neck dress in archival Laura Ashley Craftwork Roses print. Voluminous sleeves with cuff. View Deal

It’s reasonably priced too, with shirts starting at $115 (around £83), though you’ll of course have to factor in the shipping costs. Batsheva being an inclusive brand, each piece is available in American sizes 0 to 10, the equivalent to UK sizes 4 to 24.

If your budget doesn’t quite stretch to the main collection, don’t worry. There are plenty of accessories in the line too, from oven gloves to aprons that are just too much in the best way possible.

As it’s limited edition, once it’s gone it’s gone, so do make sure not to doddle if you want to add a little bit of romance to your wardrobe.