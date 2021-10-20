The sell-out Aspinal bag the celebrities can’t get enough of

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Introducing this season’s hottest new designer handbag: the Aspinal Mayfair bag, which has been so popular with customers and celebrities that not only has it sold out (don’t worry, it’s back in stock on 22nd November), it even has its own campaign called the ‘Mayfair Mania’.

Since its launch, it has been pictures on the arms of many VIPs, including Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and Olivia Palermo, as well as Rebel Wilson. The Duchess of Cambridge also owns the midi version of the bag, which now comes in a smaller size.

Both Selena and Gigi fell in love with the style after they stylists, Kate Young and Mimi Cutrell, who posted their looks on their Instagram pages.

Midi Mayfair BagBlack Patent Croc, £595 at Aspinal

Hand-crafted from full-grain leather, the compact design features Aspinal’s recognisable signature shield lock synonymous with this memorable collection, which opens to unveil a luxurious grosgrain lining with a central zipped compartment and open pockets to either side. View Deal

Meanwhile, Olivia Palermo has long been a fan of Aspinal, and back in 2015, she created a tote bag with the brand. She has since been spotted carrying the Hat Box, Micro Hat Box and Midi Mayfair.

As its name suggest, Aspinal’s latest campaign celebrates the iconic Mayfair handbag collection, plus the launch of a brand new Nano Mayfair, the tiniest member of the family.

It’s now available in almost 20 shades, including gorgeous metallic colours perfect for party season.