Andrea's It List: Transition into fall with this pay-day picks
Key pieces from our editor
It’s the start of the month, and a new season, so this week, I’m rounding up my favourite transeasonal payday picks. I may have been wearing summer dresses this week, but I’m definitely feeling inspired for autumn now. From the perfect kitten heel boot to the work dress I’m coveting for events, I’ve rounded up my must-have investment buys this month.
Max Mara is my go-to for reliably stylish workwear that will last. I’ve currently got my eye on this elegant plisse textured cardigan cardigan which is versatile enough to wear with a crisp white shirt and my favourite leather skirt to the office or with jeans at weekends.
I’m currently in the market for a chic lightweight everyday bag for the office, which I can rely on to carry my basic essentials -phone, lipstick and wallet. I love this one from Demellier featuring the brand’s signature gold arrow clasp.
I’ve been eyeing up this Totem midi dress for a while and am planning on treating myself next week. It looks comfortable but effortlessly elegant -ideal for those days when I’m straight out to events after the office.
Who isn’t on a constant quest for the perfect black boot? I think I may have found it this season. These glossy patent leather pointy boots are part wedge, part kitten heel and will work with practically everything in my wardrobe. They’re also a stylish statement for fashion week.
I can’t resist a funnel neck jacket or top for this time of year when the temperature is dropping but not cold enough for a proper coat. This double-breasted oversized trench is high up on my wish list.
Highlight of the week
We’re in full back-to-work mode over here at Marie Claire and have been rounding up our ultimate edit of the best workwear outfits for the season - with a little inspiration from our favourite influencers.
Shop the best looks we’ve seen on our most stylish people including this chic striped boyfriend shirt as spotted on Vanessa Blair, which I’ve just bought myself. Trust me, it will become one of the most worn pieces in your wardrobe.
