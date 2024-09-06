Andrea's It List: Great AW24 trends you can wear now

Over at Marie Claire, we’re in full Back to School mode for autumn winter, and, of course, planning exciting projects for 2025. For this week’s It list, I’ve rounded up the key fashion staples I’ve got my eye on to take me from September to Christmas, and the fashion trends you need to know to plan your capsule wardrobe for the next season and beyond. These are transitional AW24 trends you can wear now.

(Image credit: Reiss)

If you’re looking for more winter trend ideas, check out this definitive round-up by our contributing fashion editor Jazzria Haris. At Marie Claire, the autumn winter trends hit our radar 6 months earlier, so we’re constantly scouting ways to work them into our wardrobes early to make transitioning to the new season a bit easier.

“One of my favourite shopping hacks is to browse the end-of-season sales —not for summer staples or holiday season must-haves —but rather for pieces that I can bring with me into the new season," she says. "Whether that’s picking up on a trend early or opting for fabrics and finishes that are more suited to the autumn winter season, investing in these pieces now can save you time when cold weather eventually rolls around.” Visit her full edit now including this red midi dress , which I’m snapping up for fashion month.