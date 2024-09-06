Andrea's It List: Great AW24 trends you can wear now
Transitional pieces for the new season
Over at Marie Claire, we’re in full Back to School mode for autumn winter, and, of course, planning exciting projects for 2025. For this week’s It list, I’ve rounded up the key fashion staples I’ve got my eye on to take me from September to Christmas, and the fashion trends you need to know to plan your capsule wardrobe for the next season and beyond. These are transitional AW24 trends you can wear now.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
The soft 90’s Boho trend, led by Chloé under the helm of Creative Director Chemena Kamali- isn’t going anywhere. If you’re looking to embrace it in an affordable way, we’ve rounded up the best highstreet buys, including these super stylish Chloe-inspired wedge sandals from Monsoon, which I couldn’t resist buying last weekend and can’t wait to wear.
The scarf coat is the perfect transitional buy and I recently discovered this timeless wool blend one from Cos, which I’m loving. It’s no surprise that this has been so popular since it went on sale. The stylish silhouette is so chic. I’ll be wearing this one to the office for the next couple of months and layering it up when the temperature drops.
This season, denim was seen everywhere on the runway in various iterations, including the reintroduction of polarising styles including horseshoe and skinny jeans - yes they’re back. These horseshoe ones from Citizen of Humanity are a real statement buy and high up on my wish list right now. The high waist and wide leg make them surprisingly flattering and perfect workwear. I’ll be styling mine with ankle boots or heels and a fitted T-shirt.
Trust me when I say that this autumn update on the ballet flat from Massimo Dutti is likely to sell out quickly. Having just bought a pair myself, I can testify that the sheepskin soft leather combo makes them super comfortable, and the detachable ankle strap means they’re the ultimate versatile work-to-party buy.
This snake print ruffle blouse ticks off the animal print and boho trend in one purchase. Style with a denim skirt or jeans and knee-high boots for maximum impact.
This Demillier New York bag is the ultimate Back to School purchase if you’re looking for a new work bag that is practical and stylish. This Khaite one is on my wish list too. This Khaite one is on my wish list too, a great work bag in a fresh colourway
Highlight of the Week
If you’re looking for more winter trend ideas, check out this definitive round-up by our contributing fashion editor Jazzria Haris. At Marie Claire, the autumn winter trends hit our radar 6 months earlier, so we’re constantly scouting ways to work them into our wardrobes early to make transitioning to the new season a bit easier.
“One of my favourite shopping hacks is to browse the end-of-season sales—not for summer staples or holiday season must-haves—but rather for pieces that I can bring with me into the new season," she says. "Whether that’s picking up on a trend early or opting for fabrics and finishes that are more suited to the autumn winter season, investing in these pieces now can save you time when cold weather eventually rolls around.” Visit her full edit now including this red midi dress, which I’m snapping up for fashion month.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Her weekly newsletter and column Andreas It List showcases her curated edit of the very best in fashion and beauty. Andrea is a keen advocate of women's empowerment, sustainability and diversity and is a regular speaker at events on these themes. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Vice Chair and looks after Diversity and Inclusion and regularly mentors young women from under represented communities trying to break into the media industry. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite
-
Princess Kate has “mixed feelings” about her children’s return to school
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Kurt Geiger just named Emily Ratajkowski as the face of their latest campaign, and we're obsessed
And yes, it's as chic as you'd imagine
By Sofia Piza
-
SIT training is the new viral workout eclipsing HIIT in popularity. But does it really boost muscle and metabolism?
Get ready to run.
By Chloe Gray