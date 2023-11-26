There's a few hours left to shop the & Other Stories Black Friday sale and our fashion editor is buying these 6 items
It's not too late
In my opinion, the & Other Stories Black Friday sale is underrated. While most people I know tend to shop (and me with them) the Zara Black Friday and H&M Black Friday sales, they tend to overlook & Other Stories.
And that's a shame, because trust me when I say their edit right now is bang on trend, a mix of delectable party season options as well as some elevated wardrobe staples: I have owned one of their blazers for years and it's still a go-to.
You've still got a few hours to shop the & Other Stories Black Friday sale, which offers 20% everything on the site, as long as you spend a minimum of £60.
I've narrowed it down to six items that I think are worth buying.
& Other Stories Black Friday sale picks:
Knitted Maxi Dress -
Was £85 Now £68
Red is undeniably the colour of the season, but there is a timeless quality to this knitted maxi dress which makes it covetable beyond this season
Leather Shoulder Bag -
Was £125 Now £100
A good quality shoulder bag doesn't have to cost the Earth, as this leather handbag proves. It is unassuming but will go with everything.
Oversized Blazer -
Was £175 Now £140
Like I said, I've owned this blazer for years and I can't stop wearing it. I have it in a darker colour but I'm going to invest in this more subtle hue this season.
Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater -
Was £165 Now £132
No capsule wardrobe is complete without a cashmere sweater and this one comes in lots of gorgeous shades.
Voluminous Belted Wool Coat -
Was £225 Now £180
This voluminous coat is such a great timeless buy. Black Friday is always a great time to invest in big-ticket items like winter coats.
Leather Sock Boots -
Was £145 Now £116
I've been on the lookout for a pair of ankle boots a bit smarter than my track sole ones, and these square toe boots are ideal.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
