There's a few hours left to shop the & Other Stories Black Friday sale and our fashion editor is buying these 6 items

In my opinion, the & Other Stories Black Friday sale is underrated. While most people I know tend to shop (and me with them) the Zara Black Friday and H&M Black Friday sales, they tend to overlook & Other Stories.

And that's a shame, because trust me when I say their edit right now is bang on trend, a mix of delectable party season options as well as some elevated wardrobe staples: I have owned one of their blazers for years and it's still a go-to.

You've still got a few hours to shop the & Other Stories Black Friday sale, which offers 20% everything on the site, as long as you spend a minimum of £60.

I've narrowed it down to six items that I think are worth buying.

& Other Stories Black Friday sale picks:

Knitted Maxi Dress - Was £85 Now £68 Red is undeniably the colour of the season, but there is a timeless quality to this knitted maxi dress which makes it covetable beyond this season

Leather Shoulder Bag - Was £125 Now £100 A good quality shoulder bag doesn't have to cost the Earth, as this leather handbag proves. It is unassuming but will go with everything.

Oversized Blazer - Was £175 Now £140 Like I said, I've owned this blazer for years and I can't stop wearing it. I have it in a darker colour but I'm going to invest in this more subtle hue this season.

Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater - Was £165 Now £132 No capsule wardrobe is complete without a cashmere sweater and this one comes in lots of gorgeous shades.

Voluminous Belted Wool Coat - Was £225 Now £180 This voluminous coat is such a great timeless buy. Black Friday is always a great time to invest in big-ticket items like winter coats.