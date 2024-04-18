Quick – the whole fashion team is adding these £36 crystal ballet flats to basket
Shining, shimmering, splendid
You know you've found a fashion gem when the entire Marie Claire team wants to buy it. In this case, the coveted item is a pair of Alaïa-esque bejewelled Mary Janes from British high-street favourite, Next.
They may be liberally embellished with crystals, but as some of our favourite influencers have proved, high-shine flats shouldn't be reserved for evening. Think of a crystal flat in the same way you would leopard print – they function as a neutral.
They are the perfect foil to a pair of slouchy jeans and your favourite T-shirt, and look equally elegant with a slip skirt and fine knit (as Rochelle Humes, pictured below, proves). I'll be wearing mine with a full maxi skirt and vintage tank.
These jewel-laden flats may look expensive but they're only £36. With that in mind, you may also want to invest in the white version, which is equally chic – especially with a floral sundress when the weather warms.
You heard it here first. These are the high-street shoe of the season – and judging by the excitement they induced in the office, they will soon be part of the unofficial Marie Claire uniform. I wouldn't usually encourage a hasty purchase, but in this case, hurry – I have a feeling they might sell out.
Want to browse more options? I've rounded up my favourite high-shine flats, below.
SHOP OUR FAVOURITES
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 15 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.
-
Olivia Munn opens up about her medically-induced menopause following breast cancer diagnosis
"I figured, as a woman, I can't escape menopause. So I'd rather just take it on now."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
16 pieces of spring workwear from COS, Aligne and Jigsaw that are genuinely worth the investment
Nail your spring workwear wardrobe with minimal effort
By Valeza Bakolli
-
Trust me, tinted lip balms are the low maintenance way of adding a wash of colour without the stress - here are 7 of the best
From affordable to luxe, these are the ones I love
By Tori Crowther