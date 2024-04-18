Quick – the whole fashion team is adding these £36 crystal ballet flats to basket

You know you've found a fashion gem when the entire Marie Claire team wants to buy it. In this case, the coveted item is a pair of Alaïa-esque bejewelled Mary Janes from British high-street favourite, Next.

They may be liberally embellished with crystals, but as some of our favourite influencers have proved, high-shine flats shouldn't be reserved for evening. Think of a crystal flat in the same way you would leopard print – they function as a neutral.

(Image credit: Next)

They are the perfect foil to a pair of slouchy jeans and your favourite T-shirt, and look equally elegant with a slip skirt and fine knit (as Rochelle Humes, pictured below, proves). I'll be wearing mine with a full maxi skirt and vintage tank.

These jewel-laden flats may look expensive but they're only £36. With that in mind, you may also want to invest in the white version, which is equally chic – especially with a floral sundress when the weather warms.

(Image credit: Next)

You heard it here first. These are the high-street shoe of the season – and judging by the excitement they induced in the office, they will soon be part of the unofficial Marie Claire uniform. I wouldn't usually encourage a hasty purchase, but in this case, hurry – I have a feeling they might sell out.

Want to browse more options? I've rounded up my favourite high-shine flats, below.

SHOP OUR FAVOURITES