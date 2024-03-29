Celebrities can’t get enough of this affordable designer bag brand - having tried it ourselves, we have to agree

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Aupen. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

If you’re a fan of Polene, Khaite and The Row, you need to know about this emerging handbag brand. Aupen makes sustainably crafted designer handbags at surprisingly affordable prices - I’m talking well under £300 for the most part.

If you’re keen to invest in a high-end style but don’t want to spend £500+, look no further than Aupen. The bag brand counts Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence and Selena Gomez as fans (to name a few). In fact Swift was even carrying the Nirvana bag on the iconic outing that announced her relationship with Travis Kelce.

Personally, I’m always on the lookout for bags that are timeless and durable enough to wear year after year but still have a unique design element that makes them feel special. Add an affordable price point into the mix and you pretty much have my ideal bag.

Aupen excels in timeless bag styles with a twist - from angular to asymmetrical silhouettes. With bestselling styles like the Joy, Nirvana and Fearless Re-Edition that simply refuse to stay in stock, of course I had to try the bags out for myself. I also enlisted the help of MCUK’s Fashion Writer Sofia Piza and Features Editor Mischa Anouk Smith so I wasn’t completely biased with my absolute adoration. Read on for our honest reviews.

Aupen handbag review

Upon first browse, Aupen’s offering includes both statement, crystal-adorned bags and everyday styles with surprising design twists. I opted for the chic Fearless Re-Edition - a classic red leather handbag with a smooth, curved and slightly asymmetrical shape.

The first thing I noticed about my bag was the incredible quality of the leather. Considering its price, I was impressed to see the leather is both supple and durable. It has a surprisingly large capacity and I can tell the structured fit will hold its shape over time.

This style sells out fast (it’s currently only available in the red, white and grey) so if you’re keen to get your hands on it I’d be quick!

Aupen holds sustainability at its core - from its ethical production to its timeless designs. The leather used is 100% traceable and ethically produced using responsible environmental practices. Beyond this, the styles are crafted for longevity - and after trying the bags for myself, I can definitely agree.

But don’t just take my word for it - my fellow MCUK editors are equally obsessed with this brand…

Sofia’s thoughts:

"I've been drooling over Aupen handbags for a solid five months now, so it is safe to say I was super excited to get my hands on the stunning Nirvana style. And, of course, it did not disappoint.

The bag's quality was incredible, with super smooth leather and thick cotton twill fabric, making it as spacious as it is chic. This style holds a super sweet bag charm for a personalised touch that you can further adorn with more charms or even a silk scarf for an extra stylish touch. Also, as a Swifite, I'm not too disappointed to say that Taylor Swift and I have the same Aupen handbag."

Mischa’s thoughts:

"When it comes to accessories, I'm usually a bit of a magpie - drawn to the boldest or shiniest thing, but I've been in the market for a classic bag that will go with everything. The trouble is, being the magpie that I am, I'm often not excited by the more traditional styles. The Purpose is perfect because it's timeless enough to go with pretty much everything in my wardrobe, but the geometric shape adds a bit of intrigue."