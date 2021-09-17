The Aligne x Brittany Bathgate Edit is here and it’s as stylish as you hoped

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Just when you thought your September couldn’t get anymore stylish, sustainable contemporary label ALIGNE has joined forces with stylish content creator Brittany Bathgate to create a hero AW21 collection – just in time for London Fashion Week.

The 15-piece edit reflects Brittany’s signature minimalist style, as well as ALIGNE’s sustainable ethos to offer consumers timeless pieces they can shop for the seasons ahead.

These include casual silhouettes such as denim jackets and wide-leg jeans, classic tailoring and dressier separates such as a gingham skirt and matching crop top. They come in a sophisticated colour palette of cream, olive and indigo, in sizes 6-16.

Here, Brittany talks us through the collection, her signature style and how to be more sustainable.

Which trends are you most looking forward to this Autumn/Winter?

Honestly, AW has barely crossed my mind yet; I’m still clinging to the hope that summer might make an appearance! My wardrobe is full of dresses that haven’t seen the light of day this year, haha! My wardrobe isn’t broadly trend lead, so from season to season, I tend to look at style techniques or colour palettes to make my wardrobe feel different. I’m having a real blue moment which I imagine will continue into my AW wardrobe in the form of indigo denim and bright blue knits.

Which was your standout piece/s from your edit and why?

The indigo denim two-piece is so cool. (Did I mention I love blue at the moment?!) I’m a neutrals person through and through but loved this head to blue toe look because it simultaneously felt fresh and classic. I felt I was channeling some inner David Bowie with those wide trousers!

How do you put an outfit together – do you plan or see what works on the day?

Here in the UK, my outfits are primarily dependent on the weather first. The first thing I do before I get dressed is check the weather, then think how it will dictate what I’m wearing vs my plans for the day. A lot of my time is spent in my studio editing photos or videos, so day-to-day, I’m not a massive outfit planner; I see how I feel on the day. HOWEVER, if I’m heading to London for work or doing something that feels more ‘special’, it’s a different story. I’ll do a whole trying on session the night before. The planning will start with one key item I want to wear, and then I build a look around said item, playing with balance, silhouettes and texture.

What’s your minimalist mantra?

It’s a cliche, but less is more.

What do you like most about Aligne’s approach to sustainability?

This question leads nicely on from my previous answer. When I first met with Dalbir at the Aligne office earlier this year, I remember she told me she wanted to create a transparent brand, and I appreciated this so much. Sustainability means something different to each individual, but transparency gives each customer the essential information to make their own decision.

Talk us through your Aligne edit.

Typical of my style, the palette is subdued and neutral, with a little bit of green and blue. There’s a winter version of the floaty dress (a staple in my wardrobe) in black denim, a mixture of relaxed and formal tailoring and a beautifully oversized masculine tweed coat. I loved that piece, especially when styled with socks and sandals.

How will you style your Emmeline dress to take you through summer, autumn and winter?

Summer is relatively straightforward for me; a pair of chunky sandals, a tote bag and I’m good to go. Once autumn and winter roll around, I tend to stick a turtleneck under my dresses and swap out my sandals for chunky boots. On those rare mild autumn days, I am partial to a sock and sandal combo also.

And finally, what do you look for in your winter coat?

Coats are my weakness. Because I spend so much of my time in a coat, I want the coat to be the standout piece of my outfit. Every winter, it’s 50/50 between a warm padded liner under a classic trench or something oversized and chunky with deep pockets.