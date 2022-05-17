Kendall Jenner has an *interesting* way of cutting a cucumber

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Do not try this at home.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan clearly have grown up in a very privileged and luxurious setting and there are instances when this is made abundantly clear. None more so than in a viral clip from The Kardashians, where Kendall Jenner attempts to cut a cucumber.

Yes, we’re talking slicing a cucumber. Let’s just say, medics will be wincing and hoping nobody copies the technique at home.

In the short clip from the newest episode of The Kardashians, Kendall declares she fancies a snack. Sitting and looking on at Kendall at the kitchen counter, her mum Kris Jenner asks: “do you want the chef to make you a snack?”. Kendall responds saying she can make it herself and that it’s just chopping some cucumber, which is easy. It is right?

Kris encouragingly cheers “you go girl” before warning Kendall to be careful with the knife, to which the model admits “I’m kind of scared”. Maybe not so easy as first thought, eh Kendall?

In the video, Kendall can be seen holding a large knife just a little too close to the edge of the cucumber and a little too close to her hand as she chops. As one Twitter user put it: “the way Kendall Jenner cut that cucumber will haunt me.”

Well, as you can imagine, reaction to the clip has been wild: disbelief, awe and derision are all in there. Of course, there’s been a host of people of Instagram and Tik Tok making their own videos of themselves chopping up a cucumber, either in the Kendall fashion or using another equally bizzare technique.

Another Twitter user commenting on the clip, wrote: “Kendall cutting cucumber in the latest Kardashians ep is literally “tell me you’re rich without telling me you’re rich.”

While there’s been a mix of reactions out there, a widely shared response to Kendall’s cucumber cutting method called the whole debacle “tragic”. Well, Kendall has finally responded to this, as can be seen in the tweet below.

Now, we don’t know whether she’s agreeing that yes, her approach to slicing a cucumber is tragic, or maybe it’s a sly dig at people losing their heads over the clip. Either way, she’s owning the word.