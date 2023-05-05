The Princess of Wales is already wearing next season's biggest runway trend
Ahead of the curve.
Anyone who followed the Autumn/Winter 2023 runway shows (opens in new tab) which took place earlier this year, will know that red was overwhelmingly the colour of the season. From Ferragamo to Bottega Veneta, Prada and more, designers sent so many looks down the runway featuring this bold, statement hue.
In fact, the shade's prominence was so strong that there were 33% more red looks on the runway this season, compared to Autumn/Winter 2022. Plus, Net-a-Porter reported a 140% increase in searches of the colour red post-fashion month.
In the same way that Barbie pink (opens in new tab)dominated retail spaces and social media feeds last year, I predict that head-to-toe red is set to be the trend we see everywhere over the next few months.
Interestingly, it seems like the Princess Of Wales has already received the memo, as the royal stepped out in London yesterday dressed in a long, vibrant red coat.
For the occasion, The Princess of Wales paired her bold coat alongside a white dress, and styled the look with matching white shoes from Jimmy Choo and a white top-handle bag from British heritage brand Mulberry (opens in new tab).
Of course, the decision to wear red this week seems fitting in the lead-up to the King's Coronation (opens in new tab), where many will be celebrating the monarch by donning traditionally British red, white or blue looks.
Unfortunately, the royal's exact statement coat is not available for purchase, as this look has actually come from Kate Middleton's existing wardrobe. The coat was created by the luxury British label Eponie London and has been worn by Middleton several times already. The Princess of Wales was spotted in the coat during a visit to the National Portrait Gallery in 2021 and wore it again during last year's visit to Wales to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
With Kate Middleton's seal of approval, we can only imagine the popularity of the colour red is set to skyrocket even more. With this in mind, keep scrolling to shop our favourite bright red pieces below.
Shop my favourite red items:
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
