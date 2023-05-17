This celebrity-approved, cult designer bag is now 25% off

It's been worn by Naomi Campbell and Ashley Graham

Fashion week attendees carrying the JW Anderson Bumper bag
(Image credit: Getty)
Zoe Anastasiou
By Zoe Anastasiou
published

Often, when you attend fashion week (opens in new tab), it can be very easy to spot a cult item on the rise. From celebrities to fashion editors and influencers, each season there are a few accessories (opens in new tab) that emerge as the most coveted among the style set. 

Last season, one of these in-demand items was undoubtedly JW Anderson's bumper shoulder bag. Between industry insiders and A-listers (Hello, Naomi Campbell) the item was just about everywhere. 

Naomi Campbell carrying the JW Anderson Bumper bag

(Image credit: Getty)

Available in several different iterations—including bright colourways, neutral tones and crystal-embellished versions—JW Anderson's bag features a sleek silhouette and thin, shoulder strap. At London Fashion Week alone, the bag was seen on the arms of Ashley Graham, Bel Powley and the aforementioned Naomi Campbell. 

While most designer handbags (opens in new tab) retail for upwards of £1000, the beauty of JW Anderson's latest hit is that it sits at a much more affordable price point. Retailing between £500 and £615, the bag is a lot more budget-friendly than most of its other designer counterparts.

Ashley Graham carrying the JW Anderson Bumper bag

(Image credit: Getty)

Currently, you can get the bag for even more of a steal, as Matches Fashion is hosting a 25% off Friends and Family sale. Using the code 25MF, customers are eligible to receive 25% off the retail price, bring the price of the in-demand bag down even further. (In fact, thanks to the promotion you can now nab JW Anderson's bag for under £500 (opens in new tab).) 

Of course, at this rate, we don't expect the bags to last long, so we have shopped out three of the coolest iterations below for your ease. 

Zoe Anastasiou
Zoe Anastasiou
Fashion Editor

Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire. 

