Sarah Jessica Parker just opened up about this iconic Met Gala look

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

With the Met Gala 2022 round the corner, we can’t wait to see what outlandish outfits celebrities come up with, none so much as Sarah Jessica Parker, a red carpet veteran who always pulls out all the stops.

Over the years, the actor has worn head-turning dresses by top designers including Giles Deacon and Dolce & Gabbana, but none were as iconic as the tartan Alexander McQueen dress.

The year was 2005, and the theme was AngloMania: Tradition and Trangession in British Fashion. SJP had the genius idea to collaborate and attend the event with the British designer, who sadly passed away in 2010.

Her look featured a champagne-hued tulle strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline, embroidered in black lace, and finished off with a swathe of tartan, to match Alexander’s kilt.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Opening up to Vogue, she said, ‘What strikes me most about this photograph now, you can see where his shoulder ends and I begin, there’s overlap there. I’ve seen the picture a bunch of times and I know what this is and I know what it took for him to make this and how much he cared and all the details and everything. But what strikes me about this photograph is where our heads are, how careful I’m being… The shyer he was, the more shy I became. I see that in this.’

‘It wasn’t a fun night. It was, but it wasn’t. Because I was so nervous. I just wanted him to be okay. He knew how I felt about him, and there was so much affection and such a deep admiration and everybody loved him because he was such a touching person,’ she added.

She continued, ‘I was in love with him. I have every pin he dropped from his mouth in my possession still. I have everything he cut off in my possession still. I have things that seem like nothing, from every fitting I did with him in my possession.’

Sarah Jessica Parker wore vintage McQueen to another Met Gala, in 2011, just a year after the designer passed away, when the museum hosted a tribute exhibition: Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty.

The And Just Like That star donned a sequin champagne dress which took her out of her comfort zone.

She revealed, ‘I really loved it. Not very much like me so much. But it was McQueen and I wanted that … There was so much thought about his contributions and his singular approach to his work, his draping skills, his cutting, all the things he did in his own way that made him so extraordinary.’