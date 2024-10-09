These tools will make your clothes last much longer
Autumn wardrobe refresh—but not as you know it
The arrival of autumn means it's finally time to switch over our summer wardrobe and reset our outfits as we dress for colder months. But a reset doesn't always mean buying new. Sometimes all you need to fall back in love with items in your wardrobe is to give them a little TLC.
While it may sound simple, investing in good quality items and looking after them can significantly impact the way you shop. The unfortunate truth is that clothes are being disposed of prematurely. We've probably all made the mistake of shrinking knitwear or parting with a bobbling jumper. With many clothing care tools and mending businesses to lend a hand, this doesn't need to be the case.
Sometimes all it takes is patching up a moth hole, taking trousers up a hem or two or simply getting your much-loved Prada flats a resole. When it comes to taking care of your clothes there are so many tips available: always fold knitwear (as opposed to hanging), air dry denim (to retain the shape) and store pieces inside out (to keep things from snagging).
Invaluable as they are, these passed-down learnings will only get you so far, sometimes leaning into modern technology—and gadgets—can make your life easier. From steamers to jewellery cleaning machines, these are the useful tools from my personal wardrobe (and other editors) that will help increase your clothing's life span—and hand details on how to use each item.
Shop Clothing Care Tools
Steamery's offerings are one of the most aesthetically pleasing and effective in the clothing care market. I moved countries and this gadget followed suit. If you find ironing time and energy-consuming, look no further than Steamery's easy-to-use technology.
Penny Goldstone, Marie Claire UK's Contributing Fashion Editor, has spoken about her love for this particular gadget and often says that this is "the hardest working gadget" in her household (her partner uses it to clean his glasses).
This season suede is having a moment so if you buy nothing else make it Scotchguard! Lighter shades of suede such as camel or grey can easily mark especially on trousers or on the sleeves of jackets so spray your jacket in advance of wearing it a few times and you will find your suede clothes or accessories will last alot longer.
Brabantia's steaming board will ensure your steaming job is crisp and crease-free. Place the board underneath your clothing and let the steaming process begin.
Clothing care can be luxurious with Diptyque's scented ceramic ring, featuring a lingering rose and fruity blackberry. Pop it into a clothing drawer or a hanger to keep your clothing fresh and avoid overwashing.
Run Art Knit Studio's pilling comb over your cashmere pieces to loosen bobbling threads.
You'll be surprised just how much a buffing brush can restore the appearance of footwear.
While it may not be the most exciting, never underestimate the power of a lint roller.
The purpose of a guppy bag is to prevent microplastics from polluting our streams which is incentive enough, however, the guppy bag also helps to reduce pilling. It's a well worthy investment.
For seasonal switchover you'll require a home for past season pieces and although standard tubs work just fine, these trunks are extra luxe.
Sunil Makan, Marie Claire UK's Editor, professes his love for this nifty gadget at least once a week. A sentiment shared as an owner of this device. It's a satisfying gadget that will help you refresh bobbled knitwear pieces.
Don't let the odd perforation or snag make you part ways with your favourite clothing. Instead, opt for a sewing kit to make and mend your clothing with ease.
Another pick from Sunil, who says, "You don't always have to wash everything, sometimes a spritz is all it takes to refresh a piece of clothing. With notes of lavender, eucalyptus and orange rind, this fabric mist from The Lab Co keeps your knits smelling great."
Avalon Afriyie is a British Freelance Fashion Editor and Storyteller based in Paris, France. Since graduating in 2013 with a degree in English and Contemporary Media, she’s written for some of the world’s most esteemed brands and publications. spends her days discovering the wonders of Paris, writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages nestled between.
