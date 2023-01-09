Rixo launched its new collection today, and we've already tried all the best dresses

Rixo's new collection launches are always much-anticipated events. Over the last eight years, the brand's founders, Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, have honed their design craft and become purveyors of perfect dresses (opens in new tab). Unsurprisingly, the brand has gained hoards of Rixo-loving fans in the process.

Today marks a new era for the brand, as Rixo will be moving away from its previous model of bi-weekly drops, to instead start launching collections monthly. For January, the label has aptly named its range ‘New Beginnings,’ and here at Marie Claire, we were offered a sneak peek.

Filled with daisy prints (a symbol of new beginnings), Rixo’s January collection epitomises everything we have come to love about the brand—vibrant patterns (opens in new tab) and signature silhouettes included. Our editorial team were lucky enough to try the collection ahead of today’s launch, and (spoiler alert!) we were certainly impressed.

Over the last few seasons, Rixo has made strides to ensure its collections are more inclusive than ever. The brand launched an even more diverse selection of extended sizes (opens in new tab) last September and now caters to a range between size 6 and size 24. "People come back to Rixo because they remember how good they felt wearing it," co-founder Henrietta Rix told Marie Claire at the time.

The feeling of a Rixo dress is certainly one that stays with you, as our editors learned this week. Keep scrolling to see our editors try on Rixo's new collection and read our honest, unfiltered thoughts below.

Zoe Anastasiou, Fashion Editor

Rixo Georgina Dress £265 at Rixo Zoe's Verdict: "Rixo is known for its wedding guest-ready dresses and standout, statement pieces, and although this dress is certainly a standout (just look at that print!) it also feels decidedly more casual than the rest of Rixo's range. This is the perfect dress for daytime occasions, thanks to its fluid, comfortable fabric. I love the way it hangs, and moves freely as you do. This dress could be styled for anything from the office, to a springtime picnic. Not to mention, the button-down front means you can also wear it open. I love the idea of wearing it open, as a light jacket over jeans and a t-shirt, or even over a swimsuit whilst on vacation. How's that for poolside chic?"

Hayley Hasselhoff, Contributing Wellness Editor

Rixo Lora Dress £285 at Rixo Hayley's Verdict: "I am in love with the Lora Black Retro RIXO Dress. I got the dress in a size 18 and it fits like a glove even with a size 36GGG bust. I love the '70s retro vibe and an a-line fit. The beautiful chiffon bell sleeves are extremely flattering and girl, does it give you an elegant way to show off your bust. The length is ideal for a chunky platform boot or a strapped delicate kitten heel. The perfect dress for a day date or cocktails with the girls. I LOVED this dress. "

Jadie TroyPryde, News Editor

Rixo Bette Dress £295 at Rixo Jadie's Verdict: "I really like how timeless this dress looks and feels, and I absolutely love a floaty sleeve. I wasn't sure about the necktie at first, but must admit I am a total convert after seeing how much a little bow can elevate an outfit and make me feel instantly chicer. The fabric is super soft and lightweight, so it's definitely one for the winter to spring crossover months."

Ally Head, Health and Sustainability Editor

Rixo Corrine Dress £265 at Rixo Ally's Verdict: "In a word: cute. This dress is really flattering, and I love both the sleeve detail and how the hem curves at the bottom. The bright colours and accents are perfect for spring - I can see myself wearing it to many a summer wedding and for BBQs with friends. While it might not appear versatile at first, I chucked a cropped jumper over the top after we took these photos and was pleasantly surprised by how easy it is to layer with. As a Sustainability Ed, I'm a fan of wardrobe pieces that I can wear in several different ways, and I think I'll have fun with this one."

Alice Carter, Social Media Editor

