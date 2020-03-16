Rixo’s new collection is bringing us much needed joy right now

It might be hard not to panic amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, but whilst we are being extra cautious (wash your hands people), we are also looking at the positives, and sometimes that includes retail therapy.

And it certainly looks like the ladies behind Rixo recognise the positive impact a pretty dress can have on someone, with their new collection bringing a lot of joy already.

As per usual, the collection is heavily vintage-inspired, and this season, there’s a healthy dose of the 60s and 80s mixing in with the 70s vibes from last season.

Think high neck floral dresses, crochet tops, halterneck slip dresses, dip dye skirts and puff-sleeve prairie dresses.

The prints are unapologetically bold and colourful too, with ditzy floral patchworks, neon florals, rainbow gradients, paisleys and gold details adorning everything from bikinis to scrunchies.

Shop my favourite styles below – they might not be a cure to the virus, but they’ll certainly put a smile on your face.

