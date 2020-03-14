David and Victoria Beckham take to social media to address Coronavirus fears

The footballer and fashion designer are stressing the importance of family and taking care of others in these scary times

Ex-footballer and fashion designer power couple David and Victoria Beckham have taken to social media this week to share the importance of putting your family first and helping others at a time ‘when we are reminded of the things that are truly important in life.’

Amidst the scary Coronavirus outbreak, the husband and wife posted on Instagram not only encouraging fans to hold their loved ones close, but also to look out for another and your own personal welfare as the virus grows around the globe.

The 44-year-old, who is normally fairly quiet on social media, shared a heartfelt post on Friday announcing that his football club, Inter Miami, will be postponing all further games.

This comes after the MLS League confirmed that it will be suspending any games for at least 30 days, as a result of the pandemic.

David shared with his 61.5 million followers that sport must ‘take a back seat’, as health and loved ones are more important at this time. He’s not the only celebrity making changes because of the virus; the Queen has postponed upcoming Royal engagements, and Princess Beatrice’s wedding plans are currently cast in doubt.

He wrote: ‘It’s times like these when we are reminded of the things that are truly important in life. Our health, our loved ones and looking after those that need support in our communities.’

‘In these moments, sport takes a back seat. We must all listen to expert advice and do the right thing. Stay safe and look out for yourselves and your families #LaFamilia.’

Victoria backed David’s heartfelt message with a post on her own social media, sharing: ‘The family and I are here in Miami for the launch of @davidbeckham’s team. At times like this, the most important thing is to be with loved ones and to support each other. Let’s listen to the experts and stay safe x kisses from us all.’

As sporting events and mass gatherings continue to be postponed globally, our thoughts are with any and all affected. For more official Coronavirus updates, head to the NHS website.