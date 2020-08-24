This store lets you rent designer dresses for a fraction of the cost

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In a time of economic and environmental uncertainty, renting your wardrobe has never been so chic, even brides are now renting their wedding dresses for a day rather than spending hundreds or thousands on one gown.

Which is why it probably won’t come as a surprise that Selfridges’ has teamed with peer to peer wardrobe rental platform HURR Collective to showcase its first ever permanent rental concession, following the success of their pop up last year.

The Selfridges Rental Collection now includes more than 40 brands and 100 exclusive pieces which can be rented through the Selfridges website for 4, 8, 10 or 20 days. These include dresses by designer brands such as Cecile Bahnsen, Rejina Pyo, Emilia Wickstead and Zimmermann. There is also an area in store where you can try on a small selection of the pieces.

HURR CEO Victoria Prew says it’s only a matter of time before sharing a wardrobe becomes the norm: ‘As a millennial, I’m of a generation that don’t question shared ownership. First-hand, I’ve witnessed the rise of disruptive tech-first businesses such as Uber and Airbnb – we rent cars and houses, so why not our wardrobes?’

She adds, ‘Customers are smarter and savvier than ever before. This has largely been driven by the spotlight on fast fashion and demand for alternative re-commerce models. HURR is the perfect hybrid – providing the need for newness (that the fast fashion model relies upon) in a more affordable, sustainable way.’

And while you might think that customers would only wear a designer dress for a special occasion such as a wedding or a black tie event, Victoria says it’s more common to pick a style for your every day life.

‘Occasionwear has evolved significantly and most HURR customers rent for “casual occasions” such as birthdays, picnics in the parks, staycations and small gatherings. Gone are the days when renting a dress is just for Ascot.’

With that in mind, you can rent a Jacquemus dress for £53 (RRP £550), a Rejina Pyo dress for £69 (RRP £750) and an Erdem LBD for £85 (RRP £950). That’s a pretty impressive saving.