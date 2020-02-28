The third Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection is finally here

If, like us, you’ve been struggling to maintain your new year fitness resolutions with gloomy grey morning’s and long rainy days becoming a literal damper. You’ll be thrilled to learn that the highly anticipated third Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection is finally here – providing much needed inspiration the Marie Claire team.

Already a firm favourite of our Editor’s, the Reebok x Victoria Beckham collaboration combines everything we know, love and need from the sportswear powerhouse and our favourite Spice Girl-turned iconic fashion designer.

Describing the latest offering as, “a true celebration of the relaxed, non-fussy 90s sportswear aesthetic combined with Reebok’s deeply catalogued archival looks.” Victoria Beckham shared how, “I want clothes that move with me, that move with my life. Clothes that make me feel confident but that I also don’t have to think too much about.”

Meticulously designed, in line with Victoria Beckham’s coveted minimal aesthetic with built-for-purpose functionality as Victoria Beckham believes “there should be an effortlessness with streetwear.” Whether you’re after optimum performance functionality for the gym or classes the pieces have been created to be “tactile, adaptable and directional for all other facets of life.”

Think, neutral colours (aside from the odd tonal pop of burnt orange) – and sculpting tights and knitted shorts so good you could (definitely) wear the collection to work, a pre-Barre brunch or travelling long haul.

Expect sharp silhouettes, figure-skimming and sculpting separates which seamlessly combine fashion with function. Made from sweat-wicking fabrics with a built-in UV factor 50 filter to help protect against the sun’s harmful rays as your workout/run errands outdoors.

From knitted tanks to performance tops and tonal seamless and balconette bras the collection is designed to work as hard as you do. Taking cues from California swim and surf culture with wearable layers and soft palettes enabling you to mix and match the collection and seamlessly work it into your wardrobe for maximum wear (and comfort).