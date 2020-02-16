Victoria Beckham breaks the rules with her AW20 show

The location

Victoria Beckham always manages to find the most dazzling venues for her London Fashion Week show and this season’s didn’t disappoint. The designer showcased her AW20 collection in the Banqueting House in Whitehall, which featured Renaissance-style painted ceilings, chandeliers and mirrored floors.

The clothes

Victoria Beckham herself admitted she was breaking her own rules with this new collection, and that she did, introducing a new length of skirts, which sits just at the knee, paired with knee-high boots. There were signature pointed collared shirts underneath colourful knits, tweed suits and knitted cami dresses layered over puff-sleeve jumpers, and some plunging black dresses. Day-to-night lingerie was a key look, with slip dresses given exaggerated bra cups.

She said, ‘This season I was thinking about the tension between refinement and rebellion. I was inspired by different ideas of women – different characters, different moments and different attitudes – but with no restrictions. The overriding sentiment that we don’t have to follow the rules. We can follow our instincts. Be inspired.’ The accessories

Only VB could make platform heels look modern, and mark my words when I say they’ll be a key boot trend next season. Sleek over-the-knee sock boots in sleek shades of black, white, brown and red paired themselves equally well with pleated skirts as they did with silky culottes and tweed suits.

The FROW

As always, Victoria’s family was there to support her. Harper sat on David’s lap, sweetly whispering to him during the show. On either side of David were Cruz and Romeo, and Ana Wintour. Further down the FROW sat Alexa Chung.

The standout piece…

For me it had to be the navy knitted cami dress layered over a structured jumper in the same shade. The cutout details on the sleeves made it just the right side of interesting, yet the whole look is one I would wear day in, day out.