Forget instagram, It's the Impeccably Dressed Women of Formula 1 That I'm Looking to for Style Inspiration

Fashion's relationship with sport is deep-rooted and forever evolving, and while this summer has been dubbed the Summer of Football with the designer Stella Jean transforming the football shirt from terrace staple to fashion statement, right now it's also Formula 1 commanding our attention. This weekend at the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, saw Lewis Hamilton take victory for Ferrari, with George Russell finishing second and Lando Norris completing the podium in third. Yet it is the action off the track that is drawing just as many eyes, as the outfits trackside providing plenty of summer-dressing inspiration.

While, sadly, there are no women racing in Formula 1 right now—the last to enter a World Championship Grand Prix was Giovanna Amati, back in 1992—it's the wives and girlfriends of the male drivers who have generated much of the fashion conversations.

So, after much demand, here's a handful of the women in the Formula 1 paddock whose wardrobes are well worth emulating, especially if you're a minimalist fashion fan. And if you're keen to catch the action itself, there's plenty more to come: the season rolls straight on tothe Austrian Grand Prix (26–28 June) and the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (3–5 July). Expect plenty more Euro-summer looks along the way.

The Formula 1 Women Whose Wardrobes We're Loving

Alexandra Leclerc

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Alexandra Leclerc is married to one of the most famous Formula 1 drivers, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, making her one of the most prominent women in the Formula 1 circuit. She's the founder of Corazones Unidos Fund, a charity providing education and arts opportunities to women and children in Mexico, and is an expert in Specialised in Art of the 20th Century. Her style predictably weaves many of these elements within it, whether that's a sculptural Harrid Reed gown, a gradient-dye Clio Peppiatt mini dress, or the fringed Oscar De La Renta ensemble she wore in Monaco.

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Carmen Montero Mundt

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While the majority of the Formula 1 women lean towards more minimalistic shades, Carmen Montero Mundt doesn't shy away from colour. Her wardrobe sees a rich mix of reds, pinks, greens and yellows, even if this look was more muted. Mercedes driver George Russell is her partner and when she's not in the paddock, she's sure to be busy running her skincare label Barriers.

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Lily Muni He

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As a professional golfer, Lily Muni He knows exactly what it takes to become a top athlete, much like her fiancée Williams' driver Alex Albon. She makes a paddock-side appearance whenever her own demanding schedule allows, but catch a glimpse of her off-duty style, and it is absolutely worth emulating. My favourite recent outfit of hers? A red cap, navy trench coat and Margiela Tabis paired with a simple silk slip dress. Essentially, an incredibly cool woman all-round.

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Rebecca Donaldson

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Rebecca Donaldson's outfits are worthy of any minimalist fashion moodboard—in fact, there's already an Instagram fan page for her style—comprising of neutral hues with tiny styling details making them very much of the moment. Think: a navy Bermuda short and shirt co-ord, a crisp white top and cream skirt, or the sheer black tunic that appears on her Instagram. She's dating Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz and regularly makes an appearance at driving fixtures.

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Kelly Piquet

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Any Brazilian Marie Claire reader may know of Kelly Piquet as a contributor to our sister magazine across the Atlantic Ocean. The model's partner is Dutch Red Bull racing driver Max Verstappen, so she is regularly spied paddock-side. While her style largely sticks within the confines of minimalist dressing, you'll often spy Piquet with an elaborate accessory—a leopard print Alaïa sandal, red Bottega Veneta handbag, or a statement pair of Bvlgari sunglasses.

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Flavy Barla

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Model and medical student Flavy Barla is the girlfriend of Alpine's driver Esteban Ocon. Her minimalist style focuses around a predominately black and white colour palette with pieces that are both practical and preppy. Think jeans and black ballet flats, mini skirts and tight-fitting T-shirts and, for the Monaco Grand Prix, a voluminous white midi dress that's perfectly slips into Euro Summer.

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