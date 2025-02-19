Shop the cover: Discover Ramla Ali’s sports luxe styles
Introducing Ramla Ali, the dynamic boxer and fashion influencer representing female strength in our Start The Year Strong campaign. Hailing from Somalia and raised in the UK, her story reflects resilience and determination. As a model and activist, she skillfully merges her passion for sport and fashion, often donning bespoke kits from renowned designers like Dior. With her bold attitude and distinctive style, Ali challenges stereotypes and motivates a new generation. Ali shows us her innovative take on fashion and steadfast dedication to breaking down barriers in both boxing and the fashion industry.
In our interview with Ramla Ali, she elaborates on her style, emphasising its link to her love for boxing and fashion. She perceives fashion as "armour," providing her with empowerment and confidence., which she believes distinguish her in the boxing arena. She views fashion as transformative, enabling her to transition seamlessly from the boxing ring to chic fashion events. This fusion of sport and style is crucial to her identity and public image.
Below, Ali reveals tips for mastering sports luxe dressing this year, showcasing standout pieces from Dior and Maria Grazia Chiuri's new bag, D-Journey. With its elegant lines and practical central compartment, this bag comes in various sizes and materials, including leather and canvas. This unique accessory embodies both style and practicality, making it a must-have for everyday elegance.
Crafted in black compact technical knit, this bralette is drawn from House archives and created by Marc Bohan in 1971. True to the spirit of the show, the bralette can be paired with flared pants to complete a graphic Dior look.
The bomber jacket that redefines sportswear codes with couture appeal. Crafted in jacquard technical taffeta, it has a cropped silhouette with bishop sleeves, enhanced by the graphic black and white Dior motif.
Crafted in black stretch mesh, these boots are characterised by a pointed toe and 5-cm (2-inch) graphic heel. The modern shoe will lend a couture touch to any look this season.
Lisa Oxenham is a trailblazing beauty editor, journalist, stylist, and creative director with over 20 years of transformative impact in the beauty industry. As the Beauty and Style Director at Marie Claire UK, she orchestrates high-profile shoots with celebrities and influencers, creating visually stunning and globally resonant content.
A passionate advocate for sustainability, Lisa serves on the Advisory Board for the British Beauty Council's Sustainable Beauty Coalition and the Media Advisory Board. She is also an ambassador for the Soil Association certification and the Amazon Research Institute. Through her "In The Loop" column, she keeps readers informed about the latest advancements in sustainable beauty and supports brands that champion environmental causes, emphasising the need for the beauty industry to reset its priorities.
Lisa's influence extends beyond words; she directs inspiring short films on sustainability and challenges in the beauty industry and is a sought-after public speaker. Recently recognised in the Who’s Who in Natural Beauty 2023, she also champions mental health and eco-conscious practices, demonstrating that glamour and environmental responsibility can coexist beautifully.
