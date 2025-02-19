Shop the cover: Discover Ramla Ali’s sports luxe styles

Introducing Ramla Ali, the dynamic boxer and fashion influencer representing female strength in our Start The Year Strong campaign. Hailing from Somalia and raised in the UK, her story reflects resilience and determination. As a model and activist, she skillfully merges her passion for sport and fashion, often donning bespoke kits from renowned designers like Dior. With her bold attitude and distinctive style, Ali challenges stereotypes and motivates a new generation. Ali shows us her innovative take on fashion and steadfast dedication to breaking down barriers in both boxing and the fashion industry.

In our interview with Ramla Ali, she elaborates on her style, emphasising its link to her love for boxing and fashion. She perceives fashion as "armour," providing her with empowerment and confidence., which she believes distinguish her in the boxing arena. She views fashion as transformative, enabling her to transition seamlessly from the boxing ring to chic fashion events. This fusion of sport and style is crucial to her identity and public image.

Below, Ali reveals tips for mastering sports luxe dressing this year, showcasing standout pieces from Dior and Maria Grazia Chiuri's new bag, D-Journey. With its elegant lines and practical central compartment, this bag comes in various sizes and materials, including leather and canvas. This unique accessory embodies both style and practicality, making it a must-have for everyday elegance.

Dior D-Journey Bag Visit Site With its elegant lines and practical central compartment, this bag comes in various sizes and materials, including leather and canvas. This unique accessory embodies both style and practicality, making it a must-have for everyday elegance.

Bralette, £1150 Visit Site Crafted in black compact technical knit, this bralette is drawn from House archives and created by Marc Bohan in 1971. True to the spirit of the show, the bralette can be paired with flared pants to complete a graphic Dior look.

Cropped Bomber Jacket with Bishop Sleeves, £4000 Visit Site The bomber jacket that redefines sportswear codes with couture appeal. Crafted in jacquard technical taffeta, it has a cropped silhouette with bishop sleeves, enhanced by the graphic black and white Dior motif.

Optical-D Heeled Boot, £1150 Visit Site Crafted in black stretch mesh, these boots are characterised by a pointed toe and 5-cm (2-inch) graphic heel. The modern shoe will lend a couture touch to any look this season.