You can buy a copy of Rachel from Friends’ commando dress

It’s hard to pick a favourite outfit of Rachel from Friends. The Bloomingdale and Ralph Lauren years in particular were when she truly found her style.

But if I had to pick, it would have to be the ‘commando’ dress, which incidentally is in one of my favourite episodes ever, The One Where No One’s Ready in season 3.

After Ross loses patience with Rachel for not being able to decide what to wear for his big work dinner, she dresses in sweats to make a point, before finally opting for the dress of dreams, a mint green thick-strapped maxi dress.

She also reveals she’s ‘going commando’, before sassily walking out the front door. Now you too can recreate this iconic 90s moment, as ASOS have virtually the same dress, as spotted by Who What Wear.

Shop now: ASOS DESIGN linen cami maxi dress in khaki for £25 from ASOS



The sage linen cami dress is the same colour and shape, right down to the straps and neckline. The only thing missing is the missing jacket and thigh slit, however if you’re a dab hand at sewing, you can always add your own.

The minimalist linen style ticks all the right SS20 boxes too, just team it with some chunky flip flops or strappy sandals.

Could it be anymore perfect?