Matthew Perry once gifted Lisa Kudrow an iconic piece of the Friends set as a sweet present

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Could this BE any sweeter?

After ten years of being there for us, Friends left our screens in 2004 – leaving a Central Perk shaped hole in our hearts – and we’re still not over it. Yes it may have been 15 years since Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe and Joey made their last appearances but it still feels like it was just yesterday.

We’re still deeply invested in Rachel and Ross’ tumultuous relationship, we’ve never given up hope on Parker (Alec Baldwin) coming back into our lives, and we can’t believe how quickly the Friends children have grown up. Are we the only ones confused by our feelings for Ben now that he’s grown up and starring in Riverdale?

But it wasn’t Cole Sprouse or the revelation that one of the core six characters was almost written out of the show that made news this week. Instead it was a sweet moment between Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow, that involved him giving her a piece of the Friends set.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel this week, Lisa recalled how Matthew gave her the iconic clock-shaped cookie jar from Monica and Rachel’s apartment following a sweet joke they had shared about it.

‘We’re shooting a scene, years before we were finished, and my line was, “Oh! I better get going,” like, “Oh! I’m late, I better get going,”‘ Lisa explained to Jimmy, going on to recall that she wasn’t wearing a watch to go with her line, so ended up checking the clock-shaped cookie jar instead.

‘As the words were coming out, I went, “Oh, good, there’s a clock”‘, she recalled, ‘so I gestured to that, and said, “Oh! Look at the time. I gotta get going.” And during shooting, Matthew said, “Did you look at the cookie jar and say look at the time?”‘

Hilarity obviously ensued and years later when Matthew wanted to give Lisa a present as the show wrapped, he landed on the clock shaped cookie jar for nostalgia’s sake.

Taking pride of place in her house, Lisa obviously loves the gift, but recalling her immediate reaction, she claimed: ‘I think the first thing I asked was, “This was so nice – did you get permission?” I mean, my car used to get searched every night when I left.’

Well, this is lovely.