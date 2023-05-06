Queen Rania of Jordan is serving us immaculate spring dressing for the Coronation of King Charles III
Queen Rania of Jordan was one of the standout arrivals at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III, (opens in new tab) wearing a lemon yellow custom couture dress from designer Tamara Ralph.
The royal looked fabulously chic in the tailored pencil dress, which was crafted from yellow silk crepe with a structured, off-shoulder bow collar. The pastel shade is a perfect choice for spring - never mind the typically drizzly British weather.
It's not the first time we've taken note of Queen Rania's style, with Her Majesty always dressed to impress.
Just days ago the royal wowed in a statement Schiaparelli dress for King Charles' pre-Coronation royal reception.
Queen Rania of Jordan attended the royal event with her husband King Abdullah II. The couple will be rubbing shoulders with other European royalty such as Spain's Queen Letizia and King Felipe, and Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark.
Fans were quick to compliment Queen Rania on her stylish look for today's Coronation, taking to Twitter to express their approval of Queen Rania's 'beautiful' outfit.
Queen Rania of Jordan is shining 😍#Coronation pic.twitter.com/wI5bbNe5ABMay 6, 2023
To which another fan replied, 'Doesn’t she always?' and another simply said 'Wow'.
Another royal watcher commented on Twitter, 'Queen Rania is such a stunner.'
Queen Rania is such a stunner pic.twitter.com/sYmyJNi2qTMay 6, 2023
While another said, 'I’m enjoying the yellow vibes from Queen Rania and Pippa Middleton.'
I’m enjoying the yellow vibes from Queen Rania and Pippa Middleton pic.twitter.com/NWc29ha4YOMay 6, 2023
And a another said, 'Queen Rania of Jordan in spring yellow! Gorgeous…'
Queen Rania of Jordan in spring yellow! Gorgeous… #frockwatch pic.twitter.com/o0GLJRn3gOMay 6, 2023
Over 2,000 people are suspected to be in attendance for the Coronation today, with all eyes on the impressive guest list, which not only includes the UK Royal Family and royals from across the globe, but celebrities such as Emma Thompson and Joanna Lumley, as well as Lionel Riche, who is performing at the event. Cue plenty of incredible Coronation outfits (opens in new tab).
With the last Coronation event of Queen Elizabeth III taking place in 1953, it's fascinating to see how fashion among the royals has changed.
Watch this space for more updates on celebrities arriving at the Coronation of King Charles III (opens in new tab) and the latest news on this historical moment.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
