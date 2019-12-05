The Queen’s dresser Angela Kelly has revealed everything we need to know about how she picks her Majesty’s outfits, including the colours she never wears for her Christmas Day speech, the the seven outfit changes she goes through in a day.

In a previous book, she also shed light on how she picks all the lovely jewellery she wears on special occasions.

In an extract published by Good Housekeeping, she said, ‘In my first book, Dressing The Queen, I went into more detail about her jewellery, and how I make the decisions when offering her jewellery selection.’

As with the Christmas Day speech outfit, everything depends on the colour of the dress, though if you ask us, diamonds go with everything.

She says, ‘So, if The Queen chooses a red dress, I wouldn’t offer rubies, because they would disappear on the dress, suggesting diamonds instead. If a dark or black dress was chosen, rubies are a beautiful match. If the dress is pale blue I would offer aquamarines or diamonds, or sometimes, just to soften the colour of the dress, I would offer pearls. It all depends on the colour and style of the dress and, of course, the cut of its neckline.’

‘Imagine having such spectacular jewellery to wear and knowing the history behind each piece,’ she adds.

Yep, we can imagine it’s all rather lovely.