Princess Diana loved these shoes so much she had them in several colours

Princess Diana’s iconic style is still as referenced today as it was decades ago (the royal would’ve turned 60 today), and though her ballgowns and red carpet dresses were the most eye-catching, her more casual looks were my favourite.

She was the original Sloane Ranger, nailing that chic yet understated look which usually consisted of an oversized shirt, blazer, high-waisted jeans and mocassins.

There was one pair of the latter that she loved so much, that she owned several pairs in different colours: the Tod’s Gommino mocassin. Call it the Diana effect, but it’s still a huge bestseller for the Italian label.

It was originally created with ‘the intention of combining classic Italian lifestyle with the comfort of a shoe that can be worn for any occasion’.

Even though the Tod’s loafer was initially conceived for use in the summer, the winter versions which use a thicker rubber sole are equally as popular, and over the years the style has been updated in a multitude of different materials, colours and small leather details.

As for Princess Diana, she started buying them herself, rather than the brand reaching out to her. They became her go-to shoes, which she owned in beige suede, light blue suede and vachetta leather, as you can see in the above images.

Her relationship with Tod’s was a close one, and she also adored one of their tote bags, which she couldn’t stop wearing in the 90s. So much so that they actually named it after her, and it’s now the D bag (also pictured above).

Ii still remains one of Tod’s classic iconic handbags, which is stocked in all its boutiques.