The Crown season five (opens in new tab) premiered on Netflix last week, and if you're anything like us, you've probably already watched most of the new season. From the costumes to the set design, the series certainly provides a binge-worthy (albeit fictionalised) look into royal life.

Season five sees an entirely new cast take to the screen and although many are being praised for their performances, it is Elizabeth Debicki who is undoubtedly garnering the most attention (opens in new tab) for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana.

Season five covers the early '90s and sees Diana grapple with the downfall of her marriage to King Charles. Debicki's performance of this era has been lauded, so much so that author Andrew Morton (opens in new tab) (who famously penned the biography Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words) said: “It was like being in the room with Diana."

Further proving this point, one Twitter user even posted the scene depicting Princess Diana's famous BBC interview alongside the original footage of Diana herself. The now viral Tweet has had over 3.8 million views and proves just how uncanny Debicki's performance is.

the crown just cannot be beaten at this point, these diana clips 😨😨 #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/AMdygLRqy9November 2, 2022 See more

Incredible acting aside, another factor playing in Debicki's favour is how accurately the hair, make-up and costume departments have been able to recreate some of Princess Diana's most memorable looks. From that infamous revenge dress (opens in new tab) to the leopard print swimsuit worn on vacation, this season we've seen some of Diana's most iconic fashion moments come to life on screen. And they look almost identical to the original.

Need some proof? Below you'll find five key moments from The Crown pictured alongside the original images of Diana. The resemblance is just uncanny.

1. The Revenge Dress Moment

(Image credit: Getty/ Netflix)

2. The Leopard Print Swimsuit

(Image credit: Getty/Netflix)

3. The Blue Halterneck

(Image credit: Getty/Netflix)

4. The Floral Dress

(Image credit: Getty/Netflix)

5. The White Gown