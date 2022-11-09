Elizabeth Debicki's gown at The Crown premiere included a subtle nod to Princess Diana
How sweet.
The Crown season 5 (opens in new tab) has officially arrived. The much-anticipated television (opens in new tab) show dropped on Netflix this morning, but not before the world premiere which took place in London last night.
As to be expected, all the stars of the new series were in attendance, including Dominic West who is set to play a young King Charles (opens in new tab) and Elizabeth Debicki, who has taken on the role of Princess Diana.
For the glamorous occasion, Debicki opted to wear a floor-length, strapless Dior gown, which featured a scarf tie at the neck leading to a dramatic train.
Eagle-eyed Princess Diana devotees may have noticed that the look bore a striking resemblance to a gown Diana had worn herself. And no, we're not talking about that iconic revenge dress (opens in new tab).
In 1987, Princess Diana attended the Cannes Film Festival alongside King Charles. At the event, Diana opted to wear a pale blue strapless gown by Catherine Walker and finished her look with a blue scarf.
The look featured a nearly identical silhouette to the one that Debicki opted to wear on the red carpet last night. While the colours may be different, the shape and style of the dresses are very similar, even down to the ruching and cross-over detail on the bodice.
Although the similarities could have, of course, been a coincidence, we highly doubt this was the case. Given the adoration and constant coverage of Diana's iconic style, we imagine that Debicki made a conscious choice to pay homage to the late royal through her outfit last night. All in all, it was a very sweet sentiment.
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
