Elizabeth Debicki's gown at The Crown premiere included a subtle nod to Princess Diana

The Crown season 5 has officially arrived. The much-anticipated television show dropped on Netflix this morning, but not before the world premiere which took place in London last night.

As to be expected, all the stars of the new series were in attendance, including Dominic West who is set to play a young King Charles and Elizabeth Debicki, who has taken on the role of Princess Diana.

For the glamorous occasion, Debicki opted to wear a floor-length, strapless Dior gown, which featured a scarf tie at the neck leading to a dramatic train.

Eagle-eyed Princess Diana devotees may have noticed that the look bore a striking resemblance to a gown Diana had worn herself. And no, we're not talking about that iconic revenge dress.

In 1987, Princess Diana attended the Cannes Film Festival alongside King Charles. At the event, Diana opted to wear a pale blue strapless gown by Catherine Walker and finished her look with a blue scarf.

The look featured a nearly identical silhouette to the one that Debicki opted to wear on the red carpet last night. While the colours may be different, the shape and style of the dresses are very similar, even down to the ruching and cross-over detail on the bodice.

Although the similarities could have, of course, been a coincidence, we highly doubt this was the case. Given the adoration and constant coverage of Diana's iconic style, we imagine that Debicki made a conscious choice to pay homage to the late royal through her outfit last night. All in all, it was a very sweet sentiment.