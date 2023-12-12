Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wear matching navy outfits for a festive date night

Princess Beatrice showed us how understated regal dressing is done with an elegant navy ensemble for the James Blunt: One Brit Wonder premiere at London's Picturehouse Central recently.

Princess Beatrice, who's been levelling up her looks lately, teamed a classic velvet Ashby blazer with a wool-blend jumper and satin skirt - both available at high-street favourite Jigsaw. The Princess's trusty Zara velvet lace-up boots completed the look.

Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - or 'Edo', as she affectionately calls him - matched his wife's relaxed vibe with a simple navy coat layered over a white shirt and black jeans, keeping things casual with a white pair of trainers.

We've done a little digging and have some good news - Beatrice's exact navy jumper is currently on sale for £79 (reduced from £99), while you can pick up her skirt for £125 at Jigsaw.

Jigsaw Compact Wool Cashmere Blend Jumper £79 (was £99) at Jigsaw This crewe neck jumper is knitted in a mid-weight wool cashmere blended yarn, with a slightly shorter fit that's perfect for pairing with statement skirts like Princess Beatrice's.

Jigsaw Satin Bias Asymmetric Skirt £125 at Jigsaw This elegant skirt is cut in weighty satin back crepe fabric for a full look with plenty of movement. As it can be dressed up or down, it's a great investment piece for the festive season and beyond.

Last night was a big one for the royals, with Kate Middleton releasing a special advert for her upcoming event at Westminster Abbey.

This isn't the first perfectly coordinated look from Princess Beatrice and Edoardo. A few weeks ago the couple were spotted at a Gala, hosted by Princess Eugenie, in impeccable black tie outfits.

Edoardo wore a cream blazer layered over a white shirt with black suit trousers, while Beatrice stole the show in a sophisticated Self-Portrait blazer dress. Again, the duo mastered their matching style perfectly.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

London-based brand Self-Portrait is also a favourite with the Princess of Wales, who wore a sequin jacket from the brand for her recent Christmas advert.

Beatrice teamed the Tailored Crepe and Chiffon Midi Dress from the brand with snakeskin heels from Nicholas Kirkwood and a simple black clutch. Looks like Beatrice is one to watch when it comes to royal looks this festive season.