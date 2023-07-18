Princess Beatrice's husband shows never before seen images of their family 

Princess Beatrice often keeps her personal life private, and we respect that.

However, every now and again we may get a rare glimpse into the 34-year-old royal's life with her family, and when we do it is heartwarming.

Beatrice married husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020, just over one year later and they welcomed their first child together, Sienna, on 18 September 2021.

Fast forward a few years and Beatrice and Edoardo are celebrating their third wedding anniversary - huge congratulations!

To mark the special occasion, Beatrice's interior design spouse took to Instagram to show his love for his wife.

Edoardo interrupted his Instagram page, which is filled with interior inspiration and stunning home decor photographs, with a string of images of his wife.

The post was captioned: "Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world. I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx"

The trio of images include a photo of the 34-year-old royal - who was named by the late Queen Elizabeth II - wearing a floral lace dress riding in a horse-drawn carriage at Royal Ascot in June.

The second and third phots include images from their wedding day, in particular a close up of their rings and the stunning floral arrangement.

The second snap showcases Beatrice's hand with her dazzling wedding ring on, as she clasps onto her bouquet.

While the third was a close up of the soft pastel hue blooms.

The post has racked up over 29,000 likes on the photo sharing platform, and has seen the couple flooded with congratulations and well wishes from fans.

One fan commented: "Beatrice looks so gorgeous in the first picture happy anniversary."

Another gushed: "She is glowing since she married you. So happy for you."

While a separate fan wrote: "She is so beautiful and you two are wonderful. Happy anniversary."

As far as we know Princess Beatrice is not on the social media platform, though her sibling Princess Eugenie is, and regularly posts about her charity work, as well as her family.