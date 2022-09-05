Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Yesterday, Princess Anne attended the Burghley Horse Trials in Lincolnshire. The royal wore an all-red outfit and finished her look with a very familiar accessory in the shape of a golden horse brooch.

This brooch could arguably be considered one of Princess Anne’s favourites, as the royal has been spotted in the accessory numerous times over the last thirty or so years. In fact, it is believed that Queen Elizabeth’s daughter has owned the item since the 1980s.

The equestrian-inspired accessory is a fitting wardrobe staple for the royal who has a strong link to horses. In fact, Princess Anne is an equestrian herself and was the first member of the royal family to compete in the Olympics, having participated in the 1976 Montreal games in the sport of eventing.

According to Maxwell Stone and the fine jewellery experts at Steven Stone, there is definitely symbolism behind the Princess’s treasured accessory. “The brooch is an incredibly fitting piece for the Princess for various reasons. Firstly, there’s her passion for horses and her successful equestrian career,” Stone explained. “Secondly, there’s the symbolism associated with the image of a horse.” According to Stone horses as a symbol represent freedom without restraint, which as Stone explains, “is perfectly in keeping with Princess Anne’s character.”

Stone’s analysis of the brooch even went as far as to create an estimate of how much the golden accessory might be worth. The expert said, “I’d estimate a brooch like this to be worth £15,000– potentially more dependent on its weight.”

Considering Princess Anne’s clear love for the piece and its vintage status, we’d say the brooch could definitely become a royal heirloom one day. Zara Tindall is just as fond of horses as her mother, so there’s no doubt that it would be a fitting item to pass down to the next generation.