This accessories trend has seen an 800% increase in searches recently

With spring (opens in new tab) on the horizon, in recent weeks I have found myself gravitating forwards lighter colours when getting dressed in the morning, swapping our darker shades of black, navy and grey for fresh hues like purple, yellow and even pale pink.

Evidently, I am not alone, as the team at Radley has reported that they have seen an 800% spike in searches for pastel and pastel accessories recently. Indeed, it seems like everyone is thinking about preparing themselves (and their wardrobes (opens in new tab)) for spring.

While pastel colours come in all manner of shades, it seems the one true standout this year is set to be pastel purple. Radley has revealed that they have seen a 250% increase in searches for the specific colour of lilac, revealing the hue as a key colour trend for 2023.

If you're wondering why pastel purple may have experienced a sudden surge in popularity of late, it may all be down to Pantone (opens in new tab) (the authority on all things colour). In 2022, the company named Very Peri as its colour of the year. The shade was a pale, lilac hue and was said to evoke "creativity and imaginative expressions."

Of course, if purple is not your colour of choice, there are several other pastel shades to choose from, including pale yellow, green and pink, which are all also trending at the moment.

After last year's obsession with all things Barbie-core (opens in new tab), it seems this spring's pastel popularity is the subtle way to add colour to your wardrobe. Saturated shades are taking a back seat this spring, it's time to embrace all things pastel. Keep scrolling to shop our favourite pastel accessories, just in time for spring.

